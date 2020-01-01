|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:54 | 30.06.2020
Almonty Announces Positive Q1-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) and the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) today announced the filing of its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all currency amounts contained in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars.
The following financial information is for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
13,051
5,733
–
1,630
1,620
4,068
654
–
(718)
3,890
(1,729)
The following financial information is as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
1,496
133,646
49,499
33,816
182,717
181,493
181,493
Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty commented: “This was a difficult quarter with the Covid-19 backdrop but the Company now feels the worst is behind us. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, we raised $875,000 in conjunction with closing the third of three tranches of our private placement and US$3,000,000 through debt financings. We recorded a positive EBITDA from mining operations even with putting our Los Santos mine into a planned temporary care and maintenance closure while we finalized plans to modify the plant’s infrastructure. It will require a EUR one million capital expenditure, which is expected to result in significantly higher recovery rates from the future processing of its tailings inventory. The modifications have been complicated with the emergency laws that were put into place in Spain but the country is now emerging from that state and so the modifications can continue. Naturally, it’s disappointing that it was necessary to record a non-cash unrealized foreign exchange loss of $2.54 million during Q1-2020 which was mainly attributed to the current pandemic crisis and the extraordinary currency fluctuations that we witnessed, but as stated before, fiscal 2020 will be the major turning point for the Company.
We have also seen the recently announced news of the reclassification of the land zones of our Valtreixal property significantly add to the value of the project and now offers a clear road to finalise permits during this year. We expect that, as we start full construction at our Korean Sangdong project, the planning for the project build of Valtreixal will begin with the target of commencing construction as we finish construction in Korea. This further adds to our growth and our dominance as the premier non-Chinese producer. Finally, in regard to our Korean Sangdong project, we are now reviewing the definitive loan documents and have a clear path to complete all conditions precedent. We expect to have a good summer with the anticipated news flow.”
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Almonty to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: any specific risks relating to fluctuations in the price of ammonium para tungstate (“APT”) from which the sale price of Almonty’s tungsten concentrate is derived, actual results of mining and exploration activities, environmental, economic and political risks of the jurisdictions in which Almonty’s operations are located and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, forecasts and assessments relating to Almonty’s business, credit and liquidity risks, hedging risk, competition in the mining industry, risks related to the market price of Almonty’s shares, the ability of Almonty to retain key management employees or procure the services of skilled and experienced personnel, risks related to claims and legal proceedings against Almonty and any of its operating mines, risks relating to unknown defects and impairments, risks related to the adequacy of internal control over financial reporting, risks related to governmental regulations, including environmental regulations, risks related to international operations of Almonty, risks relating to exploration, development and operations at Almonty’s tungsten mines, the ability of Almonty to obtain and maintain necessary permits, the ability of Almonty to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable infrastructure and employees to support Almonty’s mining operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates, production estimates from Almonty’s mining operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, uncertainties related to title and indigenous rights with respect to mineral properties owned directly or indirectly by Almonty, the ability of Almonty to obtain adequate financing, the ability of Almonty to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, challenges related to global financial conditions, risks related to future sales or issuance of equity securities, differences in the interpretation or application of tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules and acceptance of the TSX of the listing of Almonty shares on the TSX.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to, no material adverse change in the market price of ammonium para tungstate (APT), the continuing ability to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters, no negative change to applicable laws, the ability to secure local contractors, employees and assistance as and when required and on reasonable terms, and such other assumptions and factors as are set out herein. Although Almonty has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Almonty. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary.
Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Almonty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Almonty’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.
Almonty has also assumed that material factors will not cause any forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.
Almonty believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. Almonty’s management also uses non-GAAP financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period.
