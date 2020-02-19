|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:25 | 19.02.2020
Almonty Announces the Closing of the Final Tranche of Its Private Placement
Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) announces that it has successfully closed the final tranche of its private placement previously announced on November 27, 2019 (the “Financing”), by issuing 747,244 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $474,500. Each unit was priced at $0.635 per unit and is comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing.
The units are subject to a hold period expiring on June 20, 2020.
