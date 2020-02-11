|
18:41 | 11.02.2020
Almonty Industries Appoints European Investor Relations Advisor
Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) is pleased to announce that it has appointed DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation (“Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH”, “DGWA”), one of the leading European investment banking boutiques, based in Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany, as its Investor Relations advisor in Europe.
DGWA provides investor relations services for publicly traded companies, which include the distribution of press releases, raising investor awareness amongst both the retail and institutional investment community, and supporting the overall marketing of the Company.
DGWA’s focus is on assisting international small and mid-cap companies to list on their respective markets, and to position, represent and raise capital in the German speaking financial markets (Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein). These German speaking markets combine to represent the largest pool of investors and financial institutions in Europe – the second most important financial markets area in the world.
DGWA’s management team have a 25-year track record in trading, investing and analyzing small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world and has been involved in over 250 IPOs. The team is also involved in financings, bond issues, dual listings and corporate finance transactions, as well as corresponding roadshows and awareness campaigns.
DGWA will collaborate with Almonty to help gain investor awareness and drive investment opportunities from the European financial markets and will provide investor relations services to help Almonty position itself in the German speaking financial markets.
Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty, commented, “This is part of the company’s ongoing strategy of greater exposure to the European market. Given the support of some of Europe’s premium organizations – Plansee Group, OeKB, KfW IPEX–Bank GmbH – the company feels that increasing exposure in Europe fits with the long-term strategy when combined with the proposed listing in Korea and the support there of some of South Korea’s premium organizations – Posco, Kepco, Mireco, Korea Telecom, Kigam, Kores.”
The Los Santos mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate.
The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain.
Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to, no material adverse change in the market price of ammonium para tungstate, the continuing ability to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters, no negative change to applicable laws, the ability to secure local contractors, employees and assistance as and when required and on reasonable terms, and such other assumptions and factors as are set out herein. Although Almonty has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Almonty. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary.
Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Almonty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Almonty’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.
Almonty has also assumed that material factors will not cause any forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.
