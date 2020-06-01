14:00 | 01.06.2020

AlphaNet Announces New Appointment to the Board of Directors

AlphaNet is pleased to announce the appointment of Dell Witcher to the board of directors, effective May 14, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005150/en/

“We are excited to welcome Dell to AlphaNet’s board of directors. Dell’s extensive board leadership history at the Alpha-1 Association and the Alpha-1 Foundation combined with her decades of experience in corporate communications, public relations, and marketing make her an ideal addition to our board,” said Robert L. Greene, Jr., AlphaNet Board Chair. “Dell’s expertise and involvement in our board will greatly benefit the Alpha-1 community.” Witcher most recently served on the Alpha-1 Foundation board for four years and held leadership roles as Board Secretary, Nominating Committee Chair, and Development Committee Chair. The Alpha-1 Foundation, founded in 1995, is a non-profit organization committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and to improving the lives of people affected by Alpha-1 worldwide. Prior to her time at the Alpha-1 Foundation, Witcher served on the board of the Alpha-1 Association for five years. Witcher was President of Witcher Communications for nearly 20 years where she provided corporate communication consultation services focused on public relations, media relations, crisis communications, video production, and business writing. Prior to that role, Witcher served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at ReLife, Inc., a publicly held system of physical rehabilitation hospitals. Previously, Witcher worked as a news reporter and medical anchor at WBRC Television in Birmingham, Alabama. Witcher holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

About AlphaNet

AlphaNet, founded in 1995, is an innovative not-for-profit organization providing customized disease management and integrated support services to over 6,500 individuals with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is one of the most common serious genetic conditions worldwide. The disorder can cause severe lung and/or liver disease and is a leading reason for lung transplantation in adults and liver transplantation in young children. An estimated 100,000 Americans have the condition, yet only ten percent have been accurately diagnosed.

