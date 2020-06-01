|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 01.06.2020
AlphaNet Announces New Appointment to the Board of Directors
AlphaNet is pleased to announce the appointment of Dell Witcher to the board of directors, effective May 14, 2020.
Witcher most recently served on the Alpha-1 Foundation board for four years and held leadership roles as Board Secretary, Nominating Committee Chair, and Development Committee Chair. The Alpha-1 Foundation, founded in 1995, is a non-profit organization committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and to improving the lives of people affected by Alpha-1 worldwide. Prior to her time at the Alpha-1 Foundation, Witcher served on the board of the Alpha-1 Association for five years.
Witcher was President of Witcher Communications for nearly 20 years where she provided corporate communication consultation services focused on public relations, media relations, crisis communications, video production, and business writing. Prior to that role, Witcher served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at ReLife, Inc., a publicly held system of physical rehabilitation hospitals. Previously, Witcher worked as a news reporter and medical anchor at WBRC Television in Birmingham, Alabama. Witcher holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
