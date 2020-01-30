0:00 | 31.01.2020

Alt Resources Ltd (ASX:ARS) Quarterly Activities Report

Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) is pleased to provide shareholders its Activity Report for the Quarter ending 31 December 2019. During the December quarter the Company has continued to focus operations on the Western Australian Mt Ida and Bottle Creek gold project assets owned by the Company undertaking drilling and multiple environmental and heritage survey culminating in the lodgement of clearing permits with the Department of Mines Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) for the Tim’s Find open pit project area in preparation for future planned mining activity. OPERATIONS The Company has been active with resource and exploration drilling during the quarter having drilled both RC and diamond drill holes on the project. 30 RC holes have been drilled for 2,674 metres with RC drilling programs having been undertaken at the VB North deposit located at Bottle Creek and Shepherds Bush prospect located at Mt Ida South Project. Additionally the Company completed 721 metres of geotechnical and metallurgical diamond drilling at the Emu and Tim’s Find deposits with one geological diamond hole having been drilled at Shepherds Bush prospect. The Company has not cut or assayed any diamond core during the quarter, however the diamond metres drilled are reported in Table 1* along with RC metres completed. During the quarter the Company acquired the White Eagle Project from Mr. Bruce Legendre further consolidating Alt’s land position within the Mt Ida region of the northern goldfields of WA. The Mt Ida and Bottle Creek projects are rapidly developing into a promising gold project, with the Company holding dominant land positions across the Mt Ida Shear and the Ballard/Zulieka Shear in the northern goldfields with multiple deposits, exploration and mining targets contained within the various exploration, prospecting and mining leases held by the Company. *To view the quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q1GQFPKO About Alt Resources Ltd: Alt Resources Limited (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company’s portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA. Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation. Contact:

