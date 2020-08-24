0:00 | 25.08.2020

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) Appointment of Experienced German based Director

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hansjoerg Plaggemars as a non-executive director. He was a previous member of the board of Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG and Deutsche Balaton AG, and currently acts as their representative. Mr Plaggemars is based in Heidelberg, Germany and is an experienced company director and manager. He studied business administration at the University of Bamberg from 1990 to 1995. Mr Plaggemars has been a freelance management consultant since June 2017 and is a board member of various companies within the scope of projects. Mr Plaggemars is currently a member of the management board of Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG. Mr Plaggemars also currently serves as a non executive director at ASX listed Devenport Resources Limited, Kin Mining Limited and Azure Minerals Limited. About Altech Chemicals Ltd: Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world’s leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3). HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire. Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs. Contact:

