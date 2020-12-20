ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 21.12.2020
Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) Termination of SMI Funding Agreement

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) advises that the share purchase subscription agreement (the Agreement) with Specialty Materials Investments LLC (SMI) announced on 21 April 2020, has been terminated by mutual consent of the parties, and no further funding will be provided by SMI to the Company under the Agreement.

Altech managing director Iggy Tan commented “SMI provided funding for the Company and our HPA project during what was both a volatile period in the global markets and a transitional period for the Company. SMI has been a flexible, supportive, responsive and responsible funding partner to Altech. SMI’s funding has been instrumental in bridging the Company’s capital requirements, which provided it time to execute the extremely successful capital raising that was announced on 16 December 2020. SMI remains a shareholder of the Company, and we thank it for its support.”

About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world’s leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company’s 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery’s separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

Contact:
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Shane Volk
Company Secretary
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Investor Relations (Europe)
Kai Hoffmann
Soar Financial Partners
Tel: +49-69-175-548320
Email: hoffmann@soarfinancial.com

Source:
Altech Chemicals Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

20:35 Uhr | 20.12.2020
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - ...

20:14 Uhr | 20.12.2020
Neue Corona-Variante: Frankreich ...

19:44 Uhr | 20.12.2020
Spahn rechnet zum Impfstart mit ...

19:44 Uhr | 20.12.2020
ROUNDUP 2: Deutschland untersagt ...

19:42 Uhr | 20.12.2020
ROUNDUP 2: 22 771 neue ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer