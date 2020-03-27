|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:33 | 27.03.2020
Altius Provides Update on COVID-19 Related Business Impacts
Altius Minerals Corporation (“Altius”) (ALS:TSX, ATUSF: OTCQX) wishes to update its shareholders with respect to the current status of its diversified royalty business in relation to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mosaic Company has indicated that production from the Esterhazy potash mine (5% of 2019 attributable royalty revenue) is continuing under enhanced safety protocols and further indicated that year-to-date potash sales are tracking higher than during the same period in 2019 due to better agricultural conditions. It also has commented on its strong balance sheet and liquidity.
The Iron Ore Company of Canada (“IOC”) mines and processing facilities in Labrador, Canada remain operational; however IOC has indicated that as per direction from the government of Quebec, from where its ore is shipped, it must reduce activities to a minimum. It is unclear at this time what, if any, impact this might have on production levels. A neighboring iron ore mine located across the border in Quebec, from which IOC receives rail transport service fees, has announced a production ramp down. Altius receives dividends (20% of 2019 attributable royalty revenue) from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (“LIORC”) which acts as a flow through vehicle for royalties and equity dividends stemming from IOC’s operations.
The 777 zinc-copper-gold-silver mine (12% of 2019 attributable royalty revenue) in northern Manitoba, Canada continues to operate and ship products. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has also detailed its liquidity position and ability to exercise financial and spending flexibility in accordance with circumstances as they might evolve.
The Voisey’s Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine (2% of 2019 attributable royalty revenue) in Labrador, Canada, a fly-in fly-out operation, has announced a 4-week suspension of mining operations as it takes precautionary measures to limit the risk to the numerous communities, many remote, in which its employees live. Vale Canada Limited has however indicated that nickel and cobalt processing at its Long Harbour hydrometallurgy plant on the island of Newfoundland will continue to operate utilizing available concentrate stockpiles.
Mining related to integrated coal-based electricity generating facilities in Alberta (16% of 2019 attributable royalty revenue) continue to operate within normal ranges. Royalties stemming from these operations are calculated on a volume basis with no market pricing exposure. The power plant operator counterparties to these royalties are investment grade utilities and independent power producers whose operations are considered essential.
Teck Resources Limited’s Cardinal River/Cheviot metallurgical coal mine (4% of 2019 attributable royalty revenue) continues to operate, however it remains scheduled for closure later this year upon the exhaustion of economic resources.
Altius Renewable Royalties (“ARR”) investee companies have provided early indications that there remains strong interest from potential end-buyers of their wind and solar renewable energy projects. There are industry reports of potential supply chain disruptions for turbines, solar panels and other equipment that may cause delays in the ultimate construction of projects. ARR does not believe, however, that such delays would negatively impact its expected base returns profile because the structure of its agreements fully accounts for whatever time is required between original investments and final project commissionings.
The Corporation will continue to monitor the status of the operations from which it receives royalties and provide periodic updates. It also continues to monitor changes to various relevant commodity prices. We reiterate that the degree of uncertainty related to our 2020 royalty revenue guidance estimate continues to be very high due to the inability to determine potentially significant impacts to commodity pricing and production volumes that will result from the COVID-19 outbreak and its related economic impacts and responses. Moreover, we wish to highlight that several of the operators of the mines from which our revenues are generated have provided similar cautionary statements since the Corporation’s guidance was published in January of this year.
The increased cash on hand since the March 11, 2020 reporting of year-end financial results is as a result of the sale of a portion of the Corporation’s LIORC common shareholding as well as the receipt of ongoing royalty revenues. It continues to hold approximately 2.9 million shares of LIORC which had a market value of $49 million at the close of trading on March 26, 2020, as well as several other equity positions in a variety of junior mining related companies.
The Corporation is of the view that the cash it has elected to add to its balance sheet provides shareholders with defensive protection should the negative economic impacts from COVID-19 prove deeper or of longer duration than generally expected while also potentially becoming an additional source of readily available capital for opportunities.
