ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:05 | 19.08.2020
Altius Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) and it may purchase at market price up to 1,622,920 common shares (“Shares”), being approximately 3.9% of the 41,450,126 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 18 2020, by way of an NCIB through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or a Canadian alternative trading system. The bid is subject to regulatory approval. The NCIB will commence August 22, 2020 and will end no later than August 21, 2021. Any Shares purchased during the NCIB will be cancelled and returned to treasury.
The TSX rules permit Altius to purchase daily, through TSX facilities or approved alternative trading systems, a maximum of 19,791 Shares under the NCIB. From August 22, 2019 to August 18, 2020, Altius purchased a total of 1,344,400 Shares through market purchases on the TSX at a weighted average price of $10.52 per Share, while its approval allowed for it to purchase a maximum number of 1,779,103 Shares. The reason for the NCIB is that, in the opinion of the board of directors, the value of Altius, based on anticipated cash flows and underlying asset values, is from time to time greater than the market price of the Shares and accordingly the acquisition of Shares under the NCIB represents an appropriate use of funds. Altius has had an active NCIB program every year since 2010.
