23:05 | 10.03.2021
Altius Reports Annual Attributable Royalty Revenue of $67.5M And Adjusted Operating Cash Flow of $1.14 Per Share
Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) reports attributable royalty revenue(1) of $67.5 million ($1.62 per share(1)) for the year ended December 31, 2020 which was down 14% from royalty revenue of $78.1 million ($1.83 per share) reported in 2019.
Q4 2020 attributable royalty revenue was $21.9 million, up 26% from its year ago comparable period and a new quarterly record.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the year was $53.0 million or $1.27 per share, down 15% from Adjusted EBITDA of $62.6 million ($1.46 per share(1)) in 2019. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 78%, down slightly from 80% in 2019, consistent with lower total royalty revenue.
Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million was up 29% from its year ago comparable period of $13.6 million.
Adjusted operating cash flow of $47.5 million or $1.14 per share increased by 8% over 2019 despite the lower annual revenue, reflecting reduced general and administrative expenses, lower Chapada stream cost of sales and the timing of corporate tax instalment payments.
Q4 adjusted operating cash flow of $13.5 million was up 43% from the $9.4 million generated in Q4 2019.
Adjusted net earnings of $14.6 million or $0.35 per share(1) compare to $23.4 million or $0.55 per share in 2019, with the main adjusting items for 2020 being non-cash based carrying value adjustments.
Adjusted earnings of $7.4 million in Q4 2020 or $0.18 per share compares to $5.0 million or $0.12 per share in Q4 2019.
The full table reconciling adjusted net earnings per share to net earnings per share is included below.
The project generation business contributed $6.7 million during the year from the sale of equity positions (net of cash reinvestments). These net proceeds are not included in the adjusted operating cash flow amount reported above as these are classified under “Investing Activities” within the Corporation’s consolidated statement of cash flows.
The strategy is further defined by an investment focus towards several major sustainability-related global macro trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steel making and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These trends hold the potential to cause demand surges for many of Altius’s commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), low-impurity iron ore, and potash.
The main use of cash in 2020 was a $67.6 million investment in renewable royalties through then private subsidiary Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (“ARR”). Subsequent to year end, ARR completed a $100,100,000 initial public offering of common shares and on February 26, 2021 commenced trading on the TSX under the symbol “ARR”. The proceeds from the IPO will be used by ARR to fund additional renewable energy royalty focused investments.
The Corporation made scheduled debt repayments of $20 million in 2020 and paid cash dividends of $7.9 million to its common shareholders and $5.0 million in distributions to its preferred security holder. The Corporation also repurchased 644,400 shares at a cost of approximately $6.1 million compared to 802,000 shares repurchased at a cost of approximately $9.3 million in the prior year. It ended the year with 41,477,653 shares outstanding for a 1% decrease relative to year end 2019.
Chapada revenue was 13% lower than 2019 revenue due to lower volumes, partially due to an electrical system failure in September that reduced milling capacity, but which has since been repaired. Despite a sudden decline in realized copper prices in the first half of the year, prices recovered in the second half and full year realized copper prices were slightly higher than in 2019.
Revenue from the 777 mine was 10% higher year over year reflecting improved average copper prices and the mining of high-grade copper stopes in the fourth quarter, which partially offset the lower volumes that resulted from a suspension of production after an equipment failure within the production shaft in October.
Voisey’s Bay royalties were down 19% from last year, as the mine was placed on care and maintenance for much of the Q2 to Q3 period as a result of COVID-19 related precautionary measures. When production resumed it coincided with a period of improved nickel prices.
First royalty revenue from the Gunnison in-situ leach copper operation owned by Excelsior Mining Corp. (“Excelsior”) was originally expected in 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19 precautionary measures and a slower than expected startup. Excelsior announced it had produced first copper cathode production on December 21, 2020. It subsequently announced that a total of 90,000 pounds of copper cathode were sold and that it expected to reach Phase I nameplate capacity rate of 25 million pounds per annum sometime in 2021. Altius holds a 1.625% gross sales royalty on the Gunnison copper project.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenues were down 12% as compared to 2019 on lower annual average realized pricing. Fertilizer markets strengthened sharply in the fourth quarter of and global prices have continued to move upwards in the new year to recently approach a multi-year high. Volumes were up 3.7% year over year, although Q4 volumes were lower than the prior two quarters of the year due to annual maintenance at Rocanville.
Dividends received from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (“LIORC”), which serves as a pass-through vehicle for royalties and equity dividends received from the operations of the Iron Ore Company of Canada, totaled $3.05 per LIORC share, as compared to $4.00 in 2019. The decrease in total revenue received reflects both the lower dividend and a reduction in the Corporation’s shareholding level relative to 2019.
The following tables summarize the financial results and attributable revenue for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018:
67,502
$
78,105
$
67,047
–
99
1,353
67,502
78,204
68,400
(7,445
)
(16,979
)
(19,165
)
60,057
61,225
49,235
589,610
$
566,874
$
558,981
205,785
166,913
174,720
8,318
8,117
6,899
52,820
62,568
52,990
47,456
44,077
34,721
(26,213
)
18,338
1,938
1.62
$
1.83
$
1.58
1.27
1.46
1.23
1.14
1.03
0.80
(0.65
)
0.41
0.03
1,894
$
2,425
$
(531
)
$
10,592
$
9,646
$
946
4,538
3,753
785
15,257
17,632
(2,375
)
358
337
21
1,012
1,255
(243
)
265
308
(43
)
1,612
3,199
(1,587
)
2,890
1,746
1,144
7,510
5,275
2,235
–
196
(196
)
75
616
(541
)
3,384
1,258
2,126
5,679
5,599
80
35
327
(292
)
432
1,035
(603
)
328
219
109
1,107
1,051
56
1,617
1,811
(194
)
8,780
10,626
(1,846
)
133
69
64
638
596
42
146
140
6
444
415
29
745
642
103
3,515
3,772
(257
)
47
18
29
90
153
(63
)
6
5
1
24
18
6
5,173
3,971
1,202
8,765
15,480
(6,715
)
126
76
50
1,203
482
721
140
178
(38
)
425
492
(67
)
134
18
116
342
764
(422
)
21,959
$
17,497
$
4,462
$
67,502
$
78,105
$
(10,603
)
Adjusted earnings and respective per share amounts are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. The calculations used for the adjusted earnings per share are as follows:
0.30
$
0.21
$
(0.65
)
$
0.41
(0.02
)
0.02
0.01
0.03
0.01
–
1.11
0.25
(0.06
)
–
(0.10
)
(0.06
)
–
(0.07
)
–
(0.07
)
(0.05
)
–
(0.05
)
–
–
(0.04
)
0.03
(0.06
)
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.35
$
0.50
Additional information on the Corporation’s results of operations and developments in its Project Generation division are included in the Corporation’s MD&A and Financial Statements which were filed on SEDAR today and are also available on the Corporation’s website at www.altiusminerals.com.
The Corporation advises that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of five cents per common share payable to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021.
The dividend is expected to be paid on or about March 31, 2021. This dividend is eligible for payment in common shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) announced by press release May 20, 2020, and available to shareholders who are Canadian residents or residents of countries outside the United States. In order to be eligible to participate in respect of the March 31, 2021 dividend, non-registered shareholders must provide instruction to their brokerage and registered shareholders must provide completed enrollment forms to the transfer agent by March 12, 2021, five business days prior to record date. Stock market purchases made under the DRIP for the March 31, 2021 payment will be satisfied by issuance from treasury at a 5% discount to the 5 day volume weighted average price ending at the close of trading the day before payment date. Shareholders who have already provided instruction to be enrolled earlier this year will continue to be enrolled unless they direct otherwise. For more information, please see http://www.altiusminerals.com/dividend-reinvestment-plan. Participation in the DRIP is optional and will not impact any cash dividends payable to shareholders who do not elect to participate in the DRIP. The declaration, timing and payment of future dividends will largely depend on the Corporation’s financial results as well as other factors. Dividends paid by Altius on its common shares are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes unless otherwise stated.
