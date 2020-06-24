|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:55 | 24.06.2020
Amadis Delivers Accelerated EMV Migration Solution for Petroleum and C-Stores, with AMP and TXECSS
Amadis, a provider of universal payment software solutions, today announced a simplified EMV migration solution for Petroleum and C-Stores. Amadis, together with AMP (Advanced Mobile Payment Inc.) and TXECSS (Texas Engineering Consulting Systems and Services), presented the pre-certified payment solution, which includes a first-to-market proprietary Android contactless pay-at-the-pump solution, making it easier for fuel merchants to EMV-enable their fuel dispensers in an unattended payment environment, while complying with the 2021 liability shift deadline in the U.S. Migrations can now be completed in a matter of days, rather than months, while the POS and gas stations remain online and operational.
The solution decouples the fuel pump dispenser from the POS, enabling payment authorizations to take place at each individual pump, instead of being processed on a legacy POS system. This decentralized approach results in a faster, more reliable migration process, with only minor changes at the POS, and with minimal impact at the fuel dispenser.
“We’ve reduced the cost to migrate to EMV, and made it exceptionally easy for U.S. based Petroleum and C-Stores to comply with the looming fraud liability shift deadline,” said Bohdan Myroniw, Chief Strategic Officer at Amadis. “Migrating to EMV enables fuel retailers to accept safer, more secure contactless payments, while taking concrete steps to combat fraud. In addition, we provide merchants with the choice to personalize individual pumps with customized loyalty and promotional offers.”
The fuel retail industry is projected to suffer $451 million in counterfeit fraud at the AFDs (automatic fuel dispensers) in 2020, according to non-profit firm, Conexxus. Starting in April 2021, the responsibility for fraudulent transactions will shift to fuel retailers that have not upgraded their dispensers to EMV.
“Together, with our partners, Amadis and TXECSS we’ve streamlined the EMV migration process for fuel merchants,” said Rob Downton, Vice President Sales, North America at AMP. “Our experienced delivery team eliminates the need for merchants to hire trained payment professionals, or deal with complex technical issues. We manage the entire EMV process from end-to-end, so merchants can stay focused on their core businesses and operations.”
“We minimize impact at the fuel dispenser,” said Dr. Howard Dockery, Principal at TXECSS. “We are excited to partner with Amadis and AMP, to help deliver the fastest, most cost-effective EMV solution in the industry.”
The original deadline for this change in liability was set for October 2020, but was extended by card brands during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Learn more at amobilepayment.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer