ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:00 | 23.06.2020
Amazon Funding Computer Science Education For All 154 Elementary Schools in Dallas Independent School District, Benefitting More Than 78,000 Students in Need
Amazon and Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) today announced that Amazon is funding computer science education and teacher professional development for every elementary school – 154 schools – in the school district, impacting more than 78,000 students. Amazon is working with BootUp, a nonprofit professional development provider specializing in elementary school education, to bring computer science to each school as part of its Amazon Future Engineer program. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming school year, BootUp has modified its professional development to work in a virtual setting.
“Programs like BootUp help further stimulate a student’s appetite in STEM while challenging their mind to engage in computer science concepts,” said Oswaldo Alvarenga, assistant superintendent of STEM for Dallas ISD. “We are grateful for our Amazon partner’s vision to offer these resources to Dallas ISD students, which helps lay the groundwork to a career in STEM.”
In addition to helping support Dallas ISD, Amazon Future Engineer is funding computer science education for nearly 200,000 elementary school students, at more than 400 schools across the country. Amazon Future Engineer is already funding Introductory and AP computer science courses for more than 180 high schools in the state of Texas. High-quality computer science education for elementary school students during their school day is a critical piece of Amazon’s “childhood to career” approach because it helps bridge equity skill gaps at an age when students are just beginning to formulate ideas about their futures.
“I am thrilled that Dallas ISD is now part of the Amazon Future Engineer program,” said Mayor Eric Johnson. “Professional development and early childhood education are top priorities of mine, and both are critical to our city’s future. Early exposure to computer science skills will prepare our city’s students for a changing world by teaching them to solve problems and think critically.”
“We’ve been so impressed with the stories we hear of elementary school teachers who are going above and beyond to keep their young students engaged, nurtured, and smiling, especially during these difficult times,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon. “As virtual classrooms become more common, we are confident that a focus on younger students in need will be an important and timely asset for teachers as they prepare all of their students for a bright future.”
“The Dallas Independent School District is one of the largest in the country and presently in their third year of a district-wide ‘Computer Science for Elementary’ initiative,” said Clark Merkley, Executive Director of BootUp. “The Amazon Future Engineer sponsorship is in perfect alignment with their goals of providing underserved and underrepresented students with a solid technology foundation, and growing their pipeline of Computer Science students into the District’s high school curriculum.”
Amazon’s commitment to Dallas ISD is part of its $50 million investment to increase access to computer science/STEM education across the country, primarily through its childhood to career program, Amazon Future Engineer. In addition, Amazon has donated more than $20 million to organizations that promote computer science/STEM education. Already in Texas, there are more than 180 high schools participating in the Amazon Future Engineer program, and three students who have received a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship and guaranteed Amazon internship.
Amazon Future Engineer is still accepting applications for elementary school computer science education sponsorships with BootUp – US school districts can apply here. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming school year, BootUp has modified its professional development work in a virtual setting without compromising the ability to model and discuss the same high-quality computer science concepts and practices. In addition, right now, Amazon Future Engineer is supporting students of all ages amid the COVID-19 pandemic with free, online curriculum.
