17:30 | 24.09.2020

Amazon, Walmart, Wegmans Among Companies Hiring for Thousands of Jobs at FCEDA Oct. 8 Virtual Career Fair

Amazon, Walmart and Wegmans are among more than 20 companies in Northern Virginia that will be seeking candidates for thousands of open positions at the October 8 Hiring and Reskilling Virtual Career Fair. The event is the third in a series of virtual career fairs presented by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA), and open to anyone looking for job and/or reskilling opportunities. Participation is free of charge. Registration details can be found here. In addition to Amazon, Walmart and Wegmans, companies and organizations seeking candidates for jobs and/or job training programs during the event include Cox Communications, Fairbrook Hotels, George Mason University’s Continuing and Professional Education Division, Marymount University, Navy Federal Credit Union, the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association, Revature, Securitas and Smoothstack. “The FCEDA is proud to present the Hiring and Reskilling Virtual Career Fair,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “We thank the companies that will be interviewing candidates at the fair and the organizations that offer reskilling and upskilling programs. Many people are in need of jobs because of layoffs at this unprecedented time. Each person hired saves a household.” During the event, participants will be able to browse companies in a virtual lobby, enter companies’ booths, view open positions, engage in video conferencing and chat with HR representatives in real-time – all from the comfort of their homes. The virtual career fair is part of an FCEDA talent initiative funded by Fairfax County to attract, retain, grow and retrain workers. The initiative pivoted during the COVID-19 crisis to connect displaced workers with companies doing surge-hiring during the pandemic. “The economic effects of the pandemic continue to be felt particularly hard among our residents in industry sectors such as hospitality, transportation and restaurants, so I am grateful that the FCEDA is working to reach those workers,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. If you are an employer that would like to promote your job openings, visit the Employer Resources page for more information or contact Mike Batt, FCEDA director of talent initiative programs, at mbatt@fceda.org. The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members of NOVA EDA are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005702/en/