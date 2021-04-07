|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:00 | 07.04.2021
Ambyint and Microsoft Partner to Deliver Production Optimization at Scale
Ambyint, the leader in well lifecycle production optimization and artificial lift optimization, today announced a co-sell qualified partnership with Microsoft Corporation to provide oil & gas exploration and production (E&P) companies with solutions that optimize rod lift and plunger lift wells. Ambyint solutions leverage Microsoft Azure within its platform to increase production, lower operating expenses, and reduce GHG emissions by delivering production optimization at scale.
Ambyint’s partnership with Microsoft Azure allows for seamless deployment of Ambyint’s automated, domain-driven data ingestion and contextualization capabilities for SCADA systems and other oil & gas software’s batch and streaming data. The partnership also enables deployment of Ambyint’s proven production and artificial lift optimization applications into E&P companies’ existing Azure environments. Via technologies such as IoT Hub, AKS, Blob Storage, and PowerBI; Azure gives Ambyint the ability to deliver a customized data analytics experience, scalable data storage, and the processing power required to analyze terabytes of data daily.
“At Ambyint, we are focused on developing and deploying best-in-class solutions designed to deliver better production outcomes for our customers,” says Chris Robart, chief commercial officer at Ambyint. “Microsoft is a technology leader in energy, and our partnership with them will further drive innovation within our company and accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journeys.”
For more information, please visit our product listings for Ambyint InfinityRLTM, InfinityPLTM, and SmartStreamTM in the Azure Marketplace.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer