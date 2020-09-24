1:57 | 25.09.2020

Amentum to Acquire DynCorp International

Amentum Holdings LLC (“Amentum”), a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, and DynCorp International (“DynCorp”), a worldwide leader in aviation and logistics support services, announced today a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of Amentum will acquire DynCorp. The acquisition, once finalized, will create one of the largest providers of mission critical support services, with more than $6 billion of combined revenue over the last 12 months. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The combination with DynCorp will accelerate Amentum’s growth, enhance market access and transform the company into one of the largest in the industry, with more than 34,000 employees in more than 30 countries around the world. “The combination of our two companies will accelerate our growth into key new markets such as aviation support services, contractor logistics support, intelligence solutions, and training,” said John Vollmer, Amentum’s CEO. “We look forward to welcoming DynCorp’s employees to the Amentum family. Our complementary capabilities and cultures will propel Amentum to the top of our market as a leader with differentiated solutions to support our clients’ most challenging missions.” “This strategic combination of two market leading companies will deliver tremendous value to our customers and increased opportunities for our employees,” said George Krivo, CEO of DynCorp. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in fourth quarter 2020. RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as financial advisor to Amentum, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal counsel, and Covington & Burling LLP acted as regulatory and government contracts counsel. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as DynCorp’s financial advisors and Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

About DynCorp InternationalDynCorp International is a leading global services provider offering unique, tailored solutions for an ever-changing world. Built on more than seven decades of experience as a trusted partner to commercial, government and military customers, DI provides sophisticated aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational solutions wherever we are needed. DynCorp International is headquartered in McLean, Va.

