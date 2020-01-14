|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:10 | 14.01.2020
Ameresco Announces Completion of Citywide Street Light Conversion Project in Phoenix
Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it has partnered with the City of Phoenix to complete a conversion project to replace nearly 100,000 municipal street lights with high-performance LEDs. The City of Phoenix estimates that this conversion project will provide annual savings of approximately $3.5 million due to substantial savings in energy and maintenance costs.
As the City of Phoenix’s program manager, designer and general contractor, Ameresco was responsible for delivering comprehensive services including a detailed investigation of utility records and GIS maps to establish City ownership and eligibility for street light replacement. The City selected new lighting fixtures that feature a correlated color temperature (CCT) of 2,700 Kelvin LED – the City’s new temperature standard for street lights – and that reduce electricity use by 53 percent.
In collaboration with the City, Ameresco installed new street light fixtures and photocells citywide, as well as created a new GIS map which will serve as an operations and maintenance (O&M) tool for the City into the future.
“The City and Ameresco worked in tandem to plan a citywide LED retrofit that could be implemented in a compressed time frame. This is a definite win for Phoenix residents,” Phoenix Street Transportation Director Kini Knudson said. “We all benefit from improved safety through better lighting technology, energy savings, labor savings from the longer life of the LED technology and environmental savings from reduced power use.”
“We were proud to partner with the City on a project that impacted nearly 100,000 fixtures, in almost every neighborhood within the City,” said Ameresco Vice President Bob Georgeoff. “Thanks to the professionalism and cooperation of the City staff while coordinating with our teams, the installation was completed on time with no traffic or safety disruptions. Seeing this project come to fruition through the hands-on leadership of the Mayor and City Council of the 5th largest City in the United States is a testament to their commitment to financial stewardship and environmental sustainability.”
To learn more about Ameresco’s LED street and area lighting projects, visit www.ameresco.com/solution/energy-efficiency/led-street-and-area-lighting/.
