20:30 | 08.02.2021

Ameresco Announces Completion of Renovations to The Shaw’s Center in Brockton, Massachusetts

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced the completion of a building renovation project it completed for the Shaw’s Center in Brockton, Massachusetts. The upgrades to the facility allowed the Shaw’s Center to re-open as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination center for the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center (BNHC). Prior to the renovations, the BNHC conducted its testing out of trailers in the parking lot of Campanelli Stadium.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005595/en/L to R: Dan Smith, Business Development Manager, Ameresco; James Plouffe, Building Commissioner, City of Brockton; Sue Joss, CEO, Brockton Neighborhood Health Center; Robert F. Sullivan, Mayor, City of Brockton. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Shaw’s Center has undergone extensive facility improvements, with the total value of upgrades made to the center exceeding $1 million. Enhancements made to the facility include the installation of a new roof, replacement of seven rooftop units and two air-handling units, lighting retrofits, improved insulation, transformer replacements and other miscellaneous building upgrades. Due to an escalation in COVID-19 cases, facility renovations were completed under a compressed project schedule, which involved extraordinary collaboration between Ameresco, its subcontractors, and City of Brockton officials as the team rallied to install upgrades to secure a safe testing location. “Our team has worked diligently to see this renovation project to completion in accordance with its accelerated schedule. We worked closely with the City of Brockton to ensure that we partnered with local Brockton and regional contractors, whenever possible, to keep project investments close to home,” said David J. Anderson, executive vice president and director of Ameresco. “It’s extremely gratifying to know that our solutions can benefit cities like Brockton as they navigate the challenges of the ongoing pandemic to offer greater support to its community.” The renovations to the testing site are a part of the state’s “Stop the Spread” campaign, which is designed to provide free and accessible testing to everyone in Massachusetts. Funding for the project was provided to the City of Brockton through the CARES Act. “The renovations made to the Shaw’s Center hold immense importance for us and our community as we continue to combat the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. These renovations will enable us to get more of our residents screened, tested, and vaccinated,” said Mayor Robert F. Sullivan. “We are so thankful to the team at Ameresco for their professionalism, dedication, and willingness to aid us in this monumental and long-overdue renovation. This project to bring the Shaw’s Center back to life was a pledge that I made during my inauguration speech and this endeavor is moving us towards the full achievement of that goal.” The Shaw’s Center officially reopened on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About the City of Brockton, MA

Brockton is located in Plymouth County, Massachusetts and has a Mayor-Council form of government. The city prides itself on its diversity of cultures and is home to approximately 100,000 residents. Present day Brockton was first settled in the 17th century and was originally known as North Bridgewater – a geographic area that is today comprised of the communities of Brockton, West Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, and Bridgewater. Brockton became a city in 1881. Farms gave way to factories, and Brockton became an epicenter of the shoe and textile industries, earning the name “Shoe City.” At the dawn of the 20th century, the city had a population of 40,000; and more than 6,000 people were employed in over 100 separate shoe manufacturing entities. For more information, visit https://brockton.ma.us/.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into, or completion of, a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total construction backlog. This project was reported in our previously reported awarded backlog as of September 30, 2020.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005595/en/