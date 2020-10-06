|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:00 | 06.10.2020
Ameresco to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, November 2, 2020. The earnings press release will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.
In conjunction with its earnings conference call and press release, the Company will provide supplemental information concerning the financial results. The supplemental information on a Current Report on Form 8-K will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.
Participants may access the earnings conference call by dialing domestically +1 (877) 359-9508 or internationally +1 (224) 357-2393. The passcode is 8769918. Participants are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to register. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will also be available over the Internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.
