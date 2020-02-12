|
21:50 | 12.02.2020
Ameresco to Expand Smart Energy Solution Portfolio with Turnkey LED Security Lighting Solutions for Electric Cooperatives
Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced a collaboration with Evluma, a leading manufacturer of LED security and area lighting, to provide turnkey LED solutions to electric cooperatives.
Ameresco and Evluma’s non-exclusive collaboration will directly empower a rapid change over from HID to LED lighting through a turnkey solution that includes financing. It enables cooperatives to begin saving energy immediately while providing public safety and other benefits of improved lighting to their members, all without impacting ongoing operations. Additionally, the solution offers a cost-effective approach to GIS audits of lighting assets, lighting design, fixture procurement, installation and recycling of old lights, all under one contract.
“This is a positive collaboration for electric co-ops, combining Ameresco’s project implementation expertise with Evluma’s market leading product offerings,” said Louis Maltezos, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “In addition, it enables electric co-ops to benefit from a seamless turnkey contract structure enabling rapid LED conversions.”
Utilizing Ameresco’s extensive lighting design expertise to select the most appropriate Evluma fixtures for different applications will ensure optimum performance and maximize energy savings. Having co-created their AreaMax product line with the aid of over 40 electric cooperatives, Evluma has served cooperative lighting needs for over 10 years.
“Evluma’s patented Photocontrol FailsafeTM technology and the high efficacy provided by our AreaMax product line delivers immediate savings each time an HID security light is replaced,” said Evluma VP of Sales and Marketing David Tanonis. “This turnkey approach provides a way to accelerate those savings and deliver outstanding performance for the REC member and the utility.”
Electric cooperatives are a primary provider for most US rural residential security lighting through managed rental light programs. LED lighting is up to 70% more energy efficient than legacy HID lights and LED lighting offers significant maintenance savings. By utilizing this turnkey solution to perform a lighting conversion quickly, cooperatives can avoid costs that occur over an extended, multi-year roll out, or from a maintenance-based, failure-replacement model.
To learn more about Ameresco’s LED street and area lighting projects, visit www.ameresco.com/solution/energy-efficiency/led-street-and-area-lighting/.
