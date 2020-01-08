17:35 | 08.01.2020

Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences: On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Federal Solutions, Nicole Bulgarino, and Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Treasury, Joshua Baribeau, will host investor meetings at the Bank of America Battery & Storage Forum. This event will take place at the Bank of America Tower in New York, NY. On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Needham Growth Conference at 4:50 PM ET. This event will take place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Federal Solutions, Nicole Bulgarino, and Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Treasury, Joshua Baribeau, will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005678/en/