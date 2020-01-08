|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:35 | 08.01.2020
Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Federal Solutions, Nicole Bulgarino, and Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Treasury, Joshua Baribeau, will host investor meetings at the Bank of America Battery & Storage Forum. This event will take place at the Bank of America Tower in New York, NY.
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Needham Growth Conference at 4:50 PM ET. This event will take place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Federal Solutions, Nicole Bulgarino, and Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Treasury, Joshua Baribeau, will also host investor meetings throughout the day.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer