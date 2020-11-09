|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:30 | 09.11.2020
Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference at 4:20 PM ET. Ameresco’s management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.
On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Ameresco’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, George Sakellaris, as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will participate in the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference virtually. The format of the conference is one-on-one meetings only.
