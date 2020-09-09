14:00 | 09.09.2020

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Promotes Jennifer Foyle to Chief Creative Officer, AEO Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced that Jennifer Foyle has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, AEO Inc. effective immediately, reporting to Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. In addition to her existing responsibilities as Aerie’s Global Brand President, Jen’s expanded role includes oversight of merchandising, design and marketing for the American Eagle brand. Chad Kessler, American Eagle Global Brand President, will report to Jen.

“Jen is a strategic brand visionary, with a proven ability to drive consistent profitable growth. She has led Aerie to incredible success, resulting in the quadrupling of sales and profits over the past five years. She brings passion, innovative thinking and an ability to infuse clear vision across product and marketing to create real connections with customers. In Aerie, we have one of the best brands in retail today, and I know Jen’s influence will be instrumental as we continue to drive our momentum and shape the future of American Eagle,” said Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to working with Chad and the team to build on AE’s many strengths and leading product lines to fuel the next chapter of growth. We also remain intensely focused on the vast opportunity ahead for Aerie,” said Jen Foyle, Chief Creative Officer, AEO Inc. and Aerie Global Brand President.

About Jennifer Foyle

Jen has more than 26 years of experience in the apparel retail industry and as the Aerie Global Brand President led Aerie to nearly $800 million in annual revenue in 2019, delivering 21 consecutive quarters of double digit sales growth, with consistent increases in profitability. In 2014, Jen revolutionized the intimate apparel industry by bringing body positivity and inclusivity to the forefront with the power of #AerieREAL. This movement has been a game-changer for the Aerie business and for millions of women and girls who have been empowered to love their REAL selves inside and out. Throughout her tenure, Jen has assembled and developed a strong bench of talent at all levels and across functions. In 2018, Jen was honored by AdWeek with a prestigious Brand Genius award, which recognizes exceptional talent, insight, creativity and bravery in business. Aerie’s commitment to body confidence and empowerment has also been recognized with Glossy’s Best Influencer Campaign in 2018, a Femmy Award in 2017, and the NEDA Inspires Award in 2015, among others. Jen began her career at Bloomingdales and held positions of increasing responsibility at Gap Inc. and J. Crew. Prior to joining Aerie in 2010 she was the President of the global lifestyle brand, Calypso St. Barth. She is a graduate of Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia. Jen sits on the Board of LIM Fashion Education Foundation and is a member of the Housing Works Thrift Shops Board of Directors, a non-profit combating the dual crisis of AIDS and homelessness and is involved in the volunteer management non-profit, NY Cares. For more information about AEO, Inc. please visit www.aeo-inc.com. About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

