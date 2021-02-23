|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23.02.2021
American Family Insurance commits $105 million to help close equity gaps under ‘Free to Dream’ initiative
American Family Insurance today unveiled Free to Dream, a $105 million commitment over the next five years to continue its work to help close equity gaps and improve the quality of life for communities. American Family will sharpen its focus on five major societal issues – which the company is calling its Free to Dream pillars: economic empowerment, education and health equity, climate resilience, criminal justice reform and workforce diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We must use our voice and financial strength to help create an environment where all are free to pursue their dreams,” said Jack Salzwedel, chair and chief executive officer. “American Family will always stand with, and for, equity – it’s the right thing to do for our company, our employees and our communities.”
“Free to Dream is more than American Family. It’s intended to inspire, create and support partnerships with other companies, organizations and the public sector to effectively address these issues together,” said Telisa Yancy, chief operating officer. “The time is now to go beyond words and take deliberate and collaborative actions that result in profound change.”
American Family’s commitment to communities is mirrored throughout the organization. Continued pursuit of a more diverse workforce will position the company to better serve customers and communities and present more innovative approaches to problem-solving.
“We see diversity, equity and inclusion not only as a social issue, but also as a focus that creates a competitive advantage,” said Yasir Kamal, vice president of Inclusive Excellence, adding that American Family has set an aggressive and achievable goal to increase racial and ethnic diversity by actively recruiting, developing and retaining talent throughout its workforce.
Kamal said the company will continue its focus on increasing diversity through a variety of strategies, including deliberate and targeted recruiting, such as focusing on historically Black colleges and universities as well as partnerships with organizations that support development and recruiting of diversity at employee and leadership levels. The company also will build on its inclusive culture and on development and advancement opportunities that will help retain diverse employees.
Through support and social-impact investments of more than $67 million in the previous five years, American Family has a track record of partnering to positively impact communities.
In 2020 alone, the Dreams Foundation provided grants focused on lifelong learning and basic needs to 230 organizations across the country. In 2021, the foundation will continue its work, concentrating on academic achievement and education, healthy youth development and economic opportunity, in addition to basic needs.
Since it was established in 2018, the American Family Insurance Institute has invested more than $15 million in 18 social impact startups focused on closing equity gaps, including those that help address climate change and support education, mental health, wellness and justice-involved individuals and families. As these companies grow, they have the potential to significantly increase their impact on individuals and communities, while providing financial return to the investors who support them.
“This work is at the core of our DNA,” said Bill Westrate, president and CEO-elect. “For more than 90 years, American Family has invested in initiatives benefiting our society. Our role is to partner to create the foundation for health, equity and economic prosperity in our communities.”
‘We’re proud of the work we’ve done to help strengthen communities and improve lives, but we’re far from done,” said Westrate. “We know even more can be accomplished by strengthening our commitment and increasing our investments.”
