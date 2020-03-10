|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:30 | 10.03.2020
American Lending Center and Sunstone Management Raise Money for A Perfect Love Foundation
American Lending Center (ALC), in partnership with its sister company Sunstone Management, recently hosted a fundraising event to benefit A Perfect Love, a non-profit that raises money for American families who have adopted children with disabilities from China. All donations to A Perfect Love will be managed for free by the Sunstone Foundation to ensure the non-profit’s longevity as an international public welfare fund.
A Perfect Love remains an ideal partner for ALC and Sunstone as they continue building out their corporate social responsibility model. Established in 2019, the foundation operates two projects: one to raise funds for families who have adopted Chinese infants with disabilities, and the other to send experts from America to train teachers at Suzhou Bo’ai School in China, an international children’s rehabilitation school serving children who are unable to enter the regular school system. Thus far, ALC and Sunstone have raised $33,000 for the foundation by hosting a “Love Fundraiser,” during which they sold raffle tickets and solicited individual contributions.
“We feel lucky to be involved with A Perfect Love, which has already supported the adoption of many Chinese infants,” stated John Shen, ALC and Sunstone’s Chief Executive Officer. “As an international corporation, it is our corporate and social responsibility to donate to a cause so wholly dedicated to improving the lives of these children.”
