American States Water Company Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) today reported basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an 8.6% increase despite an $0.08 per share reduction in earnings from the company’s investments held to a fund a retirement plan.
$
0.24
$
0.21
$
0.03
Electric
0.06
0.03
0.03
Contracted services
0.08
0.11
(0.03
)
Consolidated diluted earnings per share
$
0.38
$
0.35
$
0.03
Excluding the impact of current market conditions discussed above, diluted earnings per share from the water segment for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $0.11 per share largely due to new rates authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”). In May 2019, the CPUC issued a final decision on GSWC’s water general rate case, which determined new rates for the years 2019 – 2021 with rates retroactive to January 1, 2019. As a result, GSWC recorded the impact of the final decision in the second quarter of 2019, including earnings of $0.08 per share that related to the first quarter of 2019. The following items, including the delay in receiving a final CPUC decision, affected the comparability between the two periods (excluding the impact of billed surcharges, which have no impact to net earnings):
An increase in the water gross margin of $4.7 million (excluding surcharges), or approximately $0.09 per share, as a result of new rates authorized by the CPUC. Effective January 1, 2020, GSWC received its full second-year step increase, which it achieved because of passing the earnings test. The full step increase is expected to generate an additional $10.4 million in water gross margin for 2020. In addition, billed water revenues recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2019 were based on 2018 authorized amounts, pending a CPUC final decision on the water rate case, which was not received until May 2019. The CPUC’s final decision resulted in an increase of $9.2 million in 2019’s adopted water gross margin over 2018, after adjusting the 2019 gross margin for excess deferred tax refunds. It should be noted that the 2019 adopted water revenue requirement also reflected a decrease in depreciation expense of $7.0 million based on a revised study, as compared to the 2018 adopted revenue requirement. This decrease in adopted revenue resulted in a corresponding decrease in depreciation expense, as noted below, having no impact to net earnings.
An overall decrease in operating expenses (excluding supply costs), which positively impacted earnings by $0.02 per share. This decrease was mostly due to a decrease in depreciation expense resulting from lower authorized composite rates approved by the CPUC in the May 2019 final decision. The lower depreciation expense, which was not recorded until receipt of the final decision, is reflected in the revenue requirement approved in the general rate case. The decrease in depreciation expense was partially offset by higher unplanned maintenance expense, and higher administrative and general expense due to labor-related costs.
Because of the delay in finalizing the electric general rate case, the cumulative retroactive earnings impact of the final August 2019 decision was included in the third quarter results of 2019, including approximately $0.02 per share related to the first quarter of 2019 had the new 2018 and 2019 rates been in place at that time.
The effects of the continuing pandemic on the Company are still emerging, but among other things, it has caused significant negative impacts on financial markets. This has resulted in significant fluctuations in the fair value of plan assets in the company’s pension and other retirement plans, which are likely to continue. Furthermore, due to expected future credit losses on utility customer bills, GSWC has increased its allowance for doubtful accounts as of March 31, 2020 and expects to increase intercompany borrowings as well as borrowings from outside sources due to the associated potential decrease in liquidity. The extent to which COVID-19 may materially impact GSWC’s results is uncertain but will depend on future developments, which cannot be predicted at this time. However, the CPUC has approved GSWC to track incremental costs, including bad debt expense in excess of what is included in GSWC’s revenue requirement, incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in a Catastrophic Event Memorandum Account (“CEMA”) to be filed with the CPUC for future recovery. Thus far, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a material impact on AWR’s contracted services operations, as the water and wastewater services performed on the military bases are deemed essential services
On March 11, 2020, the CPUC approved a request to defer GSWC’s cost of capital application by one year, which was scheduled to be filed on May 1, 2020. In January 2020, GSWC, along with three other investor-owned California water utilities, requested an extension of the date by which each of them must file its 2020 cost of capital applications. The CPUC’s approval postponed this filing date by one year until May 1, 2021, with a corresponding effective date of January 1, 2022. The CPUC also approved the joint parties’ request to leave the current Water Cost of Capital Mechanism in place, but there will be no changes to the companies’ rate of return on rate base during the one-year extension, regardless of what the mechanism might otherwise indicate. GSWC’s current authorized rate of return on rate base is 7.91%, based on its weighted cost of capital, which will continue in effect through December 31, 2021. The 7.91% return on rate base includes a return on equity of 8.9%, an embedded cost of debt of 6.6%, and a capital structure with 57% equity and 43% debt.
The non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures. Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The company uses the water and electric gross margins and earnings per share by business segment as important measures in evaluating its operating results and believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The company reviews these measurements regularly and compares them to historical periods and to the operating budget.
(Unaudited)
Utility Plant-Net
$1,432,397
$1,415,705
Goodwill
1,116
1,116
Other Property and Investments
27,744
30,293
Current Assets
127,405
122,456
Regulatory and Other Assets
72,227
71,761
$1,641,331
Capitalization
$885,554
$882,526
Current Liabilities
132,520
115,998
Other Credits
642,815
642,807
$1,641,331
(Unaudited)
Water
$71,424
$64,723
Electric
10,968
10,629
Contracted services
26,685
26,381
Water purchased
14,092
13,140
Power purchased for pumping
1,859
1,538
Groundwater production assessment
4,148
3,746
Power purchased for resale
3,043
3,704
Supply cost balancing accounts
(2,165
)
(1,372
)
Other operation
8,486
8,571
Administrative and general
22,950
21,672
Depreciation and amortization
8,811
10,832
Maintenance
3,884
2,566
Property and other taxes
5,159
4,896
ASUS construction
13,115
12,245
Gain on sale of assets
(4
)
—
Interest expense
(6,050
)
(6,317
)
Interest income
558
942
Other, net
(2,234
)
1,342
16,162
Income tax expense
3,901
3,310
Net Income
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic earnings per Common Share
Weighted average diluted shares
Fully diluted earnings per Common Share
Dividends paid per Common Share
