|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:45 | 14.07.2020
American States Water Company Announces Issuance of $160 Million Senior Unsecured Notes at GSWC
American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that on July 8, 2020, its wholly owned water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company (“GSWC”), completed the issuance of unsecured private placement notes totaling $160,000,000. In connection with the transaction, GSWC issued (i) $85,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series A Senior Notes at a coupon rate of 2.17% due July 8, 2030, and (ii) $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series B Senior Notes at a coupon rate of 2.90% due July 8, 2040. Interest on the Notes will be payable semiannually on January 8 and July 8. The Notes are unsecured and will rank equally with GSWC’s unsecured and unsubordinated debt. GSWC used the proceeds to pay down short-term borrowings and to fund operations and capital expenditures.
American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 65 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer