|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 08.10.2020
American Vanguard Acquires Australian Crop Protection Firm
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary American Vanguard Australia Pty Ltd has acquired all shares of the Australian specialist agrochemical company, AgNova Technologies Pty Ltd. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.
AgNova is focused on serving customers primarily in the value-added fruit and vegetables segment of the Australian market. It has a growing product portfolio and ample R&D resources to create a pipeline of tailored solutions to meet the needs of Australian growers.
Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, “American Vanguard is committed to increasing its existing footprint in the Australian and Asia/Pacific agrochemical market. The team at AgNova has done an excellent job of establishing their company as an innovative, reliable supplier and we look forward to building on that foundation of success going forward.”
Mr. Wintemute concluded, “In addition to a strategic focus on high-value fruit and vegetable segments the combined commercial strength of American Vanguard and AgNova can be used to expand SIMPAS® prescription application technology, Greenplants® liquid nutrition products and multiple bio-stimulants from our recent acquisition of Agrinos. Furthermore, we will gain global rights to a number of AgNova owned products that could offer significant commercial opportunities to AMVAC operations in many other countries.”
