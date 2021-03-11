|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 11.03.2021
American Vanguard Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Net income was $7.9 million in 2020, compared to $3.4 million in 2019
Earnings per diluted share of $0.26 in 2020, compared to $0.12 in 2019
EBITDA1of $17.1 million in 2020, compared to $12.0 million in 2019
Net income was $15.2 million in 2020, compared to $13.6 million in 2019
Earnings per diluted share of $0.51 in 2020, compared to $0.46 in 2019
EBITDA1 of $47.6 million in 2020, compared to $48.9 million in 2019
Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated: “2020 proved to be a very challenging year as the world coped with the COVID-19 pandemic. Global implementation of restrictive public health protocols resulted in conservative distribution channel procurement behavior, significant sales and marketing customer access limitations, and dramatic adaptation to remote work processes in many operational and administrative functions. Throughout the year, we maintained very strict health and safety regimens and thankfully have been able to keep AMVAC manufacturing facilities fully functioning and our workforce largely free of serious illness.”
Mr. Wintemute continued: “Despite a difficult and somewhat depressed revenue global environment, our 2020 year-over-year bottom-line performance has increased significantly. This resulted from pandemic restrictions affecting travel activities, lower interest expenses primarily due to reduced federal base lending rate, the benefit of securing a biological technology acquisition at a favorable purchase price, and other non-operating income. Recent product acquisitions continue to broaden our traditional portfolio and company acquisitions have expanded the footprint of our international business. This diversification along with our financial discipline allowed us to achieve reasonable revenue, strong profitability and a de-levered balance sheet despite the difficult business circumstances of this past year.”
Mr. Wintemute concluded: “Looking forward, we believe that our Company is situated well in both domestic and international markets and are consequently optimistic about the prospects for low double-digit revenue growth in 2021. This optimism is driven by the belief that global economies are poised to start re-opening, higher commodity prices will encourage crop protection procurement, the expectation of larger corn acreage in the U.S., continued steady supply availability of key raw and intermediate materials, greater AMVAC product participation in the soybean segment, and the continued expansion of our international business. Looking forward, we expect gross profit margins to remain strong and operating expenses will be tightly managed as we return to more normal operations during the middle to later part of 2021. Further, we will continue to develop our innovative Envance, biological and SIMPAS technologies which collectively represent an integrated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform. We look forward to giving you a more detailed presentation during our upcoming earnings call.”
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,923
$
6,581
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,297 and $2,300, respectively
119,071
136,075
Other
8,444
16,949
Total receivables, net
127,515
153,024
Inventories, net
163,784
163,313
Prepaid expenses
11,112
10,457
Income taxes receivable
3,046
2,824
Total current assets
321,380
336,199
Property, plant and equipment, net
65,382
56,521
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,198
11,258
Intangible assets, net of amortization
197,514
198,261
Goodwill
52,108
46,673
Other assets
18,602
21,186
Total assets
$
667,184
$
670,098
Current liabilities:
Current installments of other liabilities
$
2,647
$
1,513
Accounts payable
59,254
64,881
Deferred revenue
32,652
6,826
Accrued program costs
45,441
47,699
Accrued expenses and other payables
16,797
12,815
Operating lease liabilities, current
4,188
4,904
Total current liabilities
160,979
138,638
Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees
107,442
148,766
Other liabilities, excluding current installments
9,054
12,890
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
8,177
6,503
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
20,796
19,145
Total liabilities
306,448
325,942
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued
—
—
Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued
33,922,433 shares in 2020 and 33,233,614 shares in 2019
3,394
3,324
Additional paid-in capital
96,642
90,572
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,322
)
(5,698
)
Retained earnings
288,182
274,118
378,896
362,316
Less treasury stock at cost, 3,061,040 shares in 2020 and 2019
(18,160
)
(18,160
)
Total stockholders’ equity
360,736
344,156
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
667,184
$
670,098
For the quarters
ended December 31,
For the years ended
December 31,
Net sales
$
140,747
$
130,521
$
458,704
$
468,186
Cost of sales
90,109
83,985
286,114
290,832
Gross profit
50,638
46,536
172,590
177,354
Operating expenses
44,740
40,279
153,622
151,133
Bargain purchase gain on business acquisition
(4,657
)
—
(4,657
)
—
Operating income
10,555
6,257
23,625
26,221
Interest expense, net
1,374
1,605
5,178
7,209
Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investment
9,181
4,652
18,447
19,012
Provision for income taxes
1,228
1,155
3,080
5,202
Income before loss on equity method investment
7,953
3,497
15,367
13,810
Less net loss from equity method investment
45
61
125
209
Net income
$
7,908
$
3,436
$
15,242
$
13,601
Earnings per common share—basic
$
0.27
$
0.12
$
0.52
$
0.47
Earnings per common share—assuming dilution
$
0.26
$
0.12
$
0.51
$
0.46
Weighted average shares outstanding—basic
29,598
29,081
29,450
29,030
Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution
30,194
29,853
29,993
29,656
For the quarters ended
December 31,
For the years ended
December 31,
Net sales:
U.S. crop
$
74,537
$
62,567
$
223,167
$
220,635
U.S. non-crop
10,675
19,521
48,557
61,590
Total U.S.
85,212
82,088
271,724
282,225
International
55,535
48,433
186,980
185,961
Total net sales
$
140,747
$
130,521
$
458,704
$
468,186
Gross profit:
U.S. crop
$
30,221
$
26,370
$
98,340
$
95,429
U.S. non-crop
3,690
8,269
22,225
29,713
Total U.S.
33,911
34,639
120,565
125,142
International
16,727
11,897
52,025
52,212
Total gross profit
$
50,638
$
46,536
$
172,590
$
177,354
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
15,242
$
13,601
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
19,902
18,643
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
119
—
Amortization of other long-term assets
4,246
4,207
Amortization of discounted liabilities
9
72
Provision for bad debts
1,002
1,035
Revision of contingent consideration
—
(4,120
)
Stock-based compensation
6,561
7,160
Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes
969
2,616
Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions
(2,092
)
263
Change in investment fair value
(717
)
—
Loss from equity method investment
125
209
Bargain purchase gain
(4,657
)
—
Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations, net of business combinations:
(Increase) decrease in net receivables
26,517
(11,383
)
(Increase) decrease in inventories
7,421
3,817
(Increase) decrease in income tax receivable, net
(287
)
(6,855
)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
(474
)
(876
)
Increase in net operating lease liability
18
149
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(8,124
)
(7,977
)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue
25,845
(13,355
)
Increase (decrease) in accrued program costs
(2,517
)
5,797
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses
89
(3,434
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
89,197
9,569
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(11,249
)
(12,985
)
Investments
(1,190
)
—
Acquisitions of businesses and product lines, and intangible assets additions
(23,356
)
(41,852
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(35,795
)
(54,837
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net (payments) borrowings under line of credit agreement
(41,623
)
51,900
Cash paid to acquire non-controlling interest
—
—
Payment on deferred consideration
—
(850
)
Net receipt (payment) from the issuance of common stock (sale of stock under ESPP, exercise of stock options and shares purchased for tax withholding)
(421
)
283
Repurchase of common stock
—
(2,604
)
Payment of cash dividends
(1,168
)
(2,323
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(43,212
)
46,406
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,190
1,138
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(848
)
(725
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
6,581
6,168
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
15,923
$
6,581
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest
$
5,313
$
7,121
Income taxes, net
$
3,881
$
9,276
Net income attributable to American Vanguard
$
7,908
$
3,436
Provision for income taxes
1,396
1,143
Interest expense, net
1,374
1,603
Depreciation and amortization
6,418
5,726
EBITDA2
$
17,096
$
11,908
Net income attributable to American Vanguard
$
15,242
$
13,601
Provision for income taxes
3,080
5,202
Interest expense, net
5,178
7,209
Depreciation and amortization
23,968
22,626
EBITDA2
$
47,468
$
48,638
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer