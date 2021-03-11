22:05 | 11.03.2021

American Vanguard Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights – versus Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter:

Net sales were $141 million in 2020, compared to $131 million in 2019 Net income was $7.9 million in 2020, compared to $3.4 million in 2019 Earnings per diluted share of $0.26 in 2020, compared to $0.12 in 2019 EBITDA1of $17.1 million in 2020, compared to $12.0 million in 2019

Fiscal 2020 Full Year Financial Highlights – versus Fiscal 2019 Full Year:

Net sales were $459 million in 2020, compared to $468 million in 2019 Net income was $15.2 million in 2020, compared to $13.6 million in 2019 Earnings per diluted share of $0.51 in 2020, compared to $0.46 in 2019 EBITDA1 of $47.6 million in 2020, compared to $48.9 million in 2019 Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated: “2020 proved to be a very challenging year as the world coped with the COVID-19 pandemic. Global implementation of restrictive public health protocols resulted in conservative distribution channel procurement behavior, significant sales and marketing customer access limitations, and dramatic adaptation to remote work processes in many operational and administrative functions. Throughout the year, we maintained very strict health and safety regimens and thankfully have been able to keep AMVAC manufacturing facilities fully functioning and our workforce largely free of serious illness.” Mr. Wintemute continued: “Despite a difficult and somewhat depressed revenue global environment, our 2020 year-over-year bottom-line performance has increased significantly. This resulted from pandemic restrictions affecting travel activities, lower interest expenses primarily due to reduced federal base lending rate, the benefit of securing a biological technology acquisition at a favorable purchase price, and other non-operating income. Recent product acquisitions continue to broaden our traditional portfolio and company acquisitions have expanded the footprint of our international business. This diversification along with our financial discipline allowed us to achieve reasonable revenue, strong profitability and a de-levered balance sheet despite the difficult business circumstances of this past year.” Mr. Wintemute concluded: “Looking forward, we believe that our Company is situated well in both domestic and international markets and are consequently optimistic about the prospects for low double-digit revenue growth in 2021. This optimism is driven by the belief that global economies are poised to start re-opening, higher commodity prices will encourage crop protection procurement, the expectation of larger corn acreage in the U.S., continued steady supply availability of key raw and intermediate materials, greater AMVAC product participation in the soybean segment, and the continued expansion of our international business. Looking forward, we expect gross profit margins to remain strong and operating expenses will be tightly managed as we return to more normal operations during the middle to later part of 2021. Further, we will continue to develop our innovative Envance, biological and SIMPAS technologies which collectively represent an integrated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform. We look forward to giving you a more detailed presentation during our upcoming earnings call.”

Conference Call

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, EVP & COO and David T. Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results and strategic themes…at 4:30 pm ET on March 11, 2020. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744. Please call in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETSDecember 31, 2020 and 2019(In thousands, except share data)(Unaudited)



2020



2019



Assets

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,923 $ 6,581 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,297 and $2,300, respectively 119,071 136,075 Other 8,444 16,949 Total receivables, net 127,515 153,024 Inventories, net 163,784 163,313 Prepaid expenses 11,112 10,457 Income taxes receivable 3,046 2,824 Total current assets 321,380 336,199 Property, plant and equipment, net 65,382 56,521 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,198 11,258 Intangible assets, net of amortization 197,514 198,261 Goodwill 52,108 46,673 Other assets 18,602 21,186 Total assets $ 667,184 $ 670,098

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities: Current installments of other liabilities $ 2,647 $ 1,513 Accounts payable 59,254 64,881 Deferred revenue 32,652 6,826 Accrued program costs 45,441 47,699 Accrued expenses and other payables 16,797 12,815 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,188 4,904 Total current liabilities 160,979 138,638 Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees 107,442 148,766 Other liabilities, excluding current installments 9,054 12,890 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 8,177 6,503 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 20,796 19,145 Total liabilities 306,448 325,942 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 33,922,433 shares in 2020 and 33,233,614 shares in 2019 3,394 3,324 Additional paid-in capital 96,642 90,572 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,322 ) (5,698 ) Retained earnings 288,182 274,118 378,896 362,316 Less treasury stock at cost, 3,061,040 shares in 2020 and 2019 (18,160 ) (18,160 ) Total stockholders’ equity 360,736 344,156 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 667,184 $ 670,098

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONSFor the years and quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited)

For the quarters ended December 31, For the years ended December 31,

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net sales $ 140,747 $ 130,521 $ 458,704 $ 468,186 Cost of sales 90,109 83,985 286,114 290,832 Gross profit 50,638 46,536 172,590 177,354 Operating expenses 44,740 40,279 153,622 151,133 Bargain purchase gain on business acquisition (4,657 ) — (4,657 ) — Operating income 10,555 6,257 23,625 26,221 Interest expense, net 1,374 1,605 5,178 7,209 Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investment 9,181 4,652 18,447 19,012 Provision for income taxes 1,228 1,155 3,080 5,202 Income before loss on equity method investment 7,953 3,497 15,367 13,810 Less net loss from equity method investment 45 61 125 209 Net income $ 7,908 $ 3,436 $ 15,242 $ 13,601 Earnings per common share—basic $ 0.27 $ 0.12 $ 0.52 $ 0.47 Earnings per common share—assuming dilution $ 0.26 $ 0.12 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 29,598 29,081 29,450 29,030 Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution 30,194 29,853 29,993 29,656

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALESFor the years and quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited)

For the quarters ended December 31, For the years ended December 31,

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net sales: U.S. crop $ 74,537 $ 62,567 $ 223,167 $ 220,635 U.S. non-crop 10,675 19,521 48,557 61,590 Total U.S. 85,212 82,088 271,724 282,225 International 55,535 48,433 186,980 185,961 Total net sales $ 140,747 $ 130,521 $ 458,704 $ 468,186 Gross profit: U.S. crop $ 30,221 $ 26,370 $ 98,340 $ 95,429 U.S. non-crop 3,690 8,269 22,225 29,713 Total U.S. 33,911 34,639 120,565 125,142 International 16,727 11,897 52,025 52,212 Total gross profit $ 50,638 $ 46,536 $ 172,590 $ 177,354

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWSYears ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands)

(Unaudited)





2020



2019



Increase cash

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 15,242 $ 13,601 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 19,902 18,643 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 119 — Amortization of other long-term assets 4,246 4,207 Amortization of discounted liabilities 9 72 Provision for bad debts 1,002 1,035 Revision of contingent consideration — (4,120 ) Stock-based compensation 6,561 7,160 Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes 969 2,616 Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions (2,092 ) 263 Change in investment fair value (717 ) — Loss from equity method investment 125 209 Bargain purchase gain (4,657 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations, net of business combinations: (Increase) decrease in net receivables 26,517 (11,383 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories 7,421 3,817 (Increase) decrease in income tax receivable, net (287 ) (6,855 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (474 ) (876 ) Increase in net operating lease liability 18 149 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (8,124 ) (7,977 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 25,845 (13,355 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued program costs (2,517 ) 5,797 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 89 (3,434 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 89,197 9,569 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,249 ) (12,985 ) Investments (1,190 ) — Acquisitions of businesses and product lines, and intangible assets additions (23,356 ) (41,852 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,795 ) (54,837 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (payments) borrowings under line of credit agreement (41,623 ) 51,900 Cash paid to acquire non-controlling interest — — Payment on deferred consideration — (850 ) Net receipt (payment) from the issuance of common stock (sale of stock under ESPP, exercise of stock options and shares purchased for tax withholding) (421 ) 283 Repurchase of common stock — (2,604 ) Payment of cash dividends (1,168 ) (2,323 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (43,212 ) 46,406 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,190 1,138 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (848 ) (725 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6,581 6,168 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 15,923 $ 6,581

Supplemental cash flow information:

Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 5,313 $ 7,121 Income taxes, net $ 3,881 $ 9,276

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIESUNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDAQuarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



2020



2019

Net income attributable to American Vanguard $ 7,908 $ 3,436 Provision for income taxes 1,396 1,143 Interest expense, net 1,374 1,603 Depreciation and amortization 6,418 5,726 EBITDA2 $ 17,096 $ 11,908

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIESUNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDAYears ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



2020



2019

Net income attributable to American Vanguard $ 15,242 $ 13,601 Provision for income taxes 3,080 5,202 Interest expense, net 5,178 7,209 Depreciation and amortization 23,968 22,626 EBITDA2 $ 47,468 $ 48,638

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define EBITDA differently.

2 EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define EBITDA differently.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005992/en/