|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:02 | 09.11.2020
American Vanguard Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2020 Results
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Net income of $2.9 million in 2020, compared with $3.1 million in 2019
Earnings per diluted share of $0.10 in 2020, compared with $0.11 in 2019
EBITDA1 of $10.4 million in 2020, compared with $12.4 million in 2019
Net income of $7.3 million in 2020, compared with $10.2 million in 2019
Earnings per diluted share of $0.25 in 2020, compared with $0.34 in 2019
EBITDA of $30.8 million in 2020, compared to $36.9 million in 2019
Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, “Our net income for the third quarter was nearly even with that of the comparable period in 2019, despite a modest decline in our top line due largely to conservative procurement in the distribution channel, lower commodity prices and a strained farm economy. During the quarter we continued to maintain tight control over operating expenses, closely manage working capital and optimize our manufacturing assets. We also benefited from lower interest and tax expenses. While the first nine months of 2020 trended below those of 2019, we have recorded sequential top-line improvement since the start of the year in spite of a global pandemic.”
Mr. Wintemute continued, “Looking forward into the fourth quarter, we are already seeing greater optimism in the Agriculture sector spurred, in part, by rising crop commodity prices for corn, soybeans, and cotton, which bodes well for improved grower profitability. In the Midwest, with less crop rotation and more continuous corn planting, we are also beginning to see a resurgence of soil insect pressure. In addition, demand for our industry-leading soil fumigation products continues to rise. Based upon these trends and current sales activity, barring unforeseen weather or pandemic factors, we are encouraged by our prospects for the fourth quarter and into the 2021 season.”
Mr. Wintemute concluded, “While endeavoring to maximize our financial performance, we continue to pursue strategic initiatives in technology development, portfolio expansion and market access. Please listen in to our upcoming earnings call during which I will be devoting my time to our three-to-five-year outlook with a particular focus on new product development, our growing portfolio of green products and our SIMPAS prescription application technology.”
The conference call will also be webcast live via the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, which this quarter will be accompanied by slides, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, presentation slides will be available for download at http://www.american-vanguard.com. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,581
$
6,581
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,046 and $2,300, respectively
145,374
136,075
Other
9,064
16,949
Total receivables, net
154,438
153,024
Inventories, net
176,287
163,313
Prepaid expenses
10,738
10,457
Income taxes receivable
1,972
2,824
Total current assets
353,016
336,199
Property, plant and equipment, net
59,801
56,521
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,128
11,258
Intangible assets, net of amortization
191,133
198,377
Goodwill
40,737
46,557
Other assets
18,926
21,186
Total assets
$
675,741
$
670,098
Current installments of other liabilities
$
210
$
1,513
Accounts payable
61,283
64,881
Deferred revenue
5,689
6,826
Accrued program costs
67,745
47,699
Accrued expenses and other payables
11,266
12,815
Operating lease liabilities, current
4,312
4,904
Total current liabilities
150,505
138,638
Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees
149,362
148,766
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
7,979
6,503
Other liabilities, excluding current installments
9,087
12,890
Deferred income tax liabilities
14,014
19,145
Total liabilities
330,947
325,942
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued
—
—
Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 33,337,075 shares at September 30, 2020 and 33,233,614 shares at December 31, 2019
3,335
3,324
Additional paid-in capital
93,273
90,572
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,520
)
(5,698
)
Retained earnings
280,866
274,118
362,954
362,316
Less treasury stock at cost, 3,061,040 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(18,160
)
(18,160
)
Total stockholders’ equity
344,794
344,156
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
675,741
$
670,098
Net sales
$
117,439
$
124,884
$
317,956
$
337,664
Cost of sales
74,174
77,421
196,004
206,846
Gross profit
43,265
47,463
121,952
130,818
Operating expenses
38,782
40,677
108,882
110,839
Operating income
4,483
6,786
13,070
19,979
Interest expense, net
1,022
2,070
3,804
5,606
Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investment
3,461
4,716
9,266
14,373
Income tax expense
492
1,474
1,852
4,059
Income before loss on equity method investment
2,969
3,242
7,414
10,314
Loss from equity method investment
42
89
80
149
Net income attributable to American Vanguard
$
2,927
$
3,153
$
7,334
$
10,165
Earnings per common share—basic
$
.10
$
.11
$
.25
$
.35
Earnings per common share—assuming dilution
$
.10
$
.11
$
.25
$
.34
Weighted average shares outstanding—basic
29,501
29,057
29,401
29,013
Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution
29,973
29,650
29,926
29,591
US crop
$
48,361
$
55,072
$
(6,711
)
-12
%
US non-crop
18,251
18,995
(744
)
-4
%
US total
66,612
74,067
(7,455
)
-10
%
International
50,827
50,817
10
0
%
Net sales
$
117,439
$
124,884
$
(7,445
)
-6
%
Gross profit:
US crop
$
20,146
$
23,710
$
(3,564
)
-15
%
US non-crop
8,758
9,860
(1,102
)
-11
%
US total
28,904
33,570
(4,666
)
-14
%
International
14,361
13,893
468
3
%
Total gross profit
$
43,265
$
47,463
$
(4,198
)
-9
%
Net sales:
US crop
$
148,630
$
158,068
$
(9,438
)
-6
%
US non-crop
37,881
42,068
(4,187
)
-10
%
US total
186,511
200,136
(13,625
)
-7
%
International
131,445
137,528
(6,083
)
-4
%
Net sales
$
317,956
$
337,664
$
(19,708
)
-6
%
Gross profit:
US crop
$
68,119
$
69,059
$
(940
)
-1
%
US non-crop
18,535
21,444
(2,909
)
-14
%
US total
86,654
90,503
(3,849
)
-4
%
International
35,298
40,315
(5,017
)
-12
%
Total gross profit
$
121,952
$
130,818
$
(8,866
)
-7
%
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
7,334
$
10,165
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
14,584
13,892
Amortization of other long-term assets and deferred loan fees
3,185
3,174
Amortization of discounted liabilities
9
41
Provision for bad debts
777
728
Revision of deferred consideration
—
(3,539
)
Stock-based compensation
3,776
5,159
Change in deferred income taxes
(1,757
)
(459
)
Change in investment fair value
(281
)
—
Loss from equity method investment
80
149
Net foreign currency adjustment
(711
)
550
Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations:
Increase in net receivables
(5,089
)
(15,839
)
Increase in inventories
(16,941
)
(19,713
)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
(532
)
(849
)
Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable
873
(4,477
)
Increase in net operating lease liability
14
117
Decrease in accounts payable
(1,759
)
(5,548
)
Decrease in deferred revenue
(1,079
)
(19,800
)
Increase in accrued program costs
20,058
20,163
Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses
(3,344
)
(4,967
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
19,197
(21,053
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(8,988
)
(10,546
)
Acquisition of business, product lines, and intangible assets
(3,942
)
(31,836
)
Investment
(1,190
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,120
)
(42,382
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net borrowings under line of credit agreement
377
68,200
Net payments from the issuance of common stock (sale of stock under ESPP, exercise of stock options, and shares purchased for tax withholding)
(1,064
)
(30
)
Repurchase of common stock
—
(2,604
)
Payment of cash dividends
(1,168
)
(1,741
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,855
)
63,825
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,222
390
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(222
)
(671
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6,581
6,168
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
9,581
$
5,887
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
3,960
$
5,524
Income taxes, net
$
2,868
$
8,066
Net income attributable to American Vanguard, as reported
$
2,927
$
3,153
$
7,334
$
10,165
Provision for income taxes
492
1,474
1,852
4,059
Interest expense, net
1,022
2,070
3,804
5,606
Depreciation and amortization
6,000
5,688
17,769
17,066
EBITDA2
$
10,441
$
12,385
$
30,759
$
36,896
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer