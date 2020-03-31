20:30 | 23.01.2020

American Water Accepting Applications for 2020 Environmental Grant Program

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that applications are now being accepted by its participating state subsidiaries for the company’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program awards. The grant awards will be available in American Water service areas in 11 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. “American Water’s commitment to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service also means that we share a commitment to protecting our environment,” said Cheryl Norton, chief environmental officer. “Everyone is responsible for protecting our nation’s water supply, and this program is one way we can help communities play an active role in this important effort.” Established in 2005, American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Last year, American Water and its state subsidiaries funded 48 projects that were awarded grants totaling approximately $160,000. Information and application requirements can be obtained directly from participating American Water state subsidiaries, or on the Environmental Grant section of the company website. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2020.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005756/en/