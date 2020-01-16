19:00 | 16.01.2020

American Water Joins More Than 900 CEOs in On-going Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has joined the growing coalition of companies pledging to further advance inclusion and diversity in the workplace. As one of more than 900 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, president and CEO Susan Story is committing herself personally and American Water to continuing to advance inclusion and diversity in the workplace. “American Water serves diverse communities and customers throughout the United States, and we want our employees to reflect the communities we serve,” said Story. “We are committed to a company culture of safety, both physical and emotional, where every person is comfortable in constructively challenging ideas, raising concerns, and promoting an inclusive culture to drive innovation and growth.” By signing on to this commitment, American Water is joining a collective of more than 900 signatories who have already shared more than 700 best actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com. American Water already has received various awards and recognitions over the past few years demonstrating its commitment to inclusion and diversity; some examples include: Top scoring (100%) company on the Disability Equality Index; Inclusion in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Inclusion in the NAACP Equity, Inclusion and Empowerment Index Top 100 Best for Vets Employers by Military Times; 2020 Military Friendly® Gold Employer designation The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and other industries. To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

