17:30 | 27.08.2020

American Water Recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine & Military Times Magazine for Industry Leading Support of Veterans

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it was recognized by two veteran’s publications, U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) and Military Times, for its industry leading efforts on hiring and supporting our nation’s military veterans. Recently, USVM released the results of its highly anticipated evaluation of the nation’s Best of the Best and American Water was honored as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company and for its Top Supplier Diversity Program. American Water was also recognized among the top 100 Best for Vets Employers by Military Times for a third year in a row. The selection focused on corporate culture and policies that best leverage the traits and skills embodied by veterans and servicemen and women to enable them to be successful in civilian roles. “American Water is proud to be recognized by these publications for our focus on inclusion and diversity. As a military veteran, I believe it is essential we support the men and women that have served and protected our country,” said Walter Lynch, American Water CEO and graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. “We value our veterans and are privileged to work with them as American Water continues to provide essential services to almost 15 million Americans, including active military personnel living and working on our military bases, across the country.” USVM polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year’s Best of the Best evaluations. At USVM, their goal is to open employment, business and supplier opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses and veteran business owners. The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives, government agencies and educational institutions. For over ten years, the Military Times rankings have evaluated company culture, veteran recruiting, veteran policies, and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves. The standards are objective, rigorous and editorially independent. As a result, transitioning service members utilize the list of Best for Vets Employers to aid their transition to civilian life. American Water is focused on hiring a diverse workforce including military talent. The company believes diverse employees make it more successful in serving its very diverse customers across the country. This year American Water climbed to a #40 Military Times ranking from #62 in 2019. To support military veteran hiring efforts, American Water developed a Military Transition Guide to assist new employee transitioning from the military and to inform the hiring manager. The guide provides a detailed view into the changes from serving in the military to working for a water utility company. The final Military Times rankings were the result of a nearly 100-question survey, followed by tests to ensure the accuracy of responses and a careful evaluation of survey data. A total of 144 employers participated in this year’s survey, which is the most prominent annual public rankings of its kind. American Water will be showcased in print and online at MilitaryTimes.com, as well as AirForceTimes.com, ArmyTimes.com, MarineCorpsTimes.com, and NavyTimes.com.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM)

The mission of the U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is simple: open up immediate, lucrative employment, business and supplier opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, and veteran business owners within the federal government, as well as corporate America. In turn, we link companies and government entities to qualified career and business candidates from the ranks of the nation’s veterans. We provide the latest, most important veteran news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity, as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as importantly, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. USVM is a WBENC and DOBE-certified company.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times, and Navy Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com.

About Sightline Media

Sightline Media is a global, multi-platform media company serving the U.S. military, federal government and the international defense community. Sightline’s media brands are the go-to source for news and information about the U.S. military and its culture, and the technology, business and politics of defense and federal markets.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

