27.08.2020
American Water Recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine & Military Times Magazine for Industry Leading Support of Veterans
American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it was recognized by two veteran’s publications, U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) and Military Times, for its industry leading efforts on hiring and supporting our nation’s military veterans.
Recently, USVM released the results of its highly anticipated evaluation of the nation’s Best of the Best and American Water was honored as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company and for its Top Supplier Diversity Program.
American Water was also recognized among the top 100 Best for Vets Employers by Military Times for a third year in a row. The selection focused on corporate culture and policies that best leverage the traits and skills embodied by veterans and servicemen and women to enable them to be successful in civilian roles.
“American Water is proud to be recognized by these publications for our focus on inclusion and diversity. As a military veteran, I believe it is essential we support the men and women that have served and protected our country,” said Walter Lynch, American Water CEO and graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. “We value our veterans and are privileged to work with them as American Water continues to provide essential services to almost 15 million Americans, including active military personnel living and working on our military bases, across the country.”
USVM polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year’s Best of the Best evaluations. At USVM, their goal is to open employment, business and supplier opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses and veteran business owners. The annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives, government agencies and educational institutions.
For over ten years, the Military Times rankings have evaluated company culture, veteran recruiting, veteran policies, and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves. The standards are objective, rigorous and editorially independent. As a result, transitioning service members utilize the list of Best for Vets Employers to aid their transition to civilian life.
American Water is focused on hiring a diverse workforce including military talent. The company believes diverse employees make it more successful in serving its very diverse customers across the country. This year American Water climbed to a #40 Military Times ranking from #62 in 2019. To support military veteran hiring efforts, American Water developed a Military Transition Guide to assist new employee transitioning from the military and to inform the hiring manager. The guide provides a detailed view into the changes from serving in the military to working for a water utility company.
The final Military Times rankings were the result of a nearly 100-question survey, followed by tests to ensure the accuracy of responses and a careful evaluation of survey data. A total of 144 employers participated in this year’s survey, which is the most prominent annual public rankings of its kind.
American Water will be showcased in print and online at MilitaryTimes.com, as well as AirForceTimes.com, ArmyTimes.com, MarineCorpsTimes.com, and NavyTimes.com.
