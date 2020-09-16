|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:30 | 16.09.2020
American Water’s Homeowner Services Division Launches New Partnership with Global Energy Provider
American Home Solutions, part of American Water’s Homeowner Services division, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Iberdrola Texas, a global renewable energy provider and producer of wind power. This partnership expands American Water’s Homeowner Services footprint in Texas, offering optional homeowner protection plans for individuals and families spending more time at home, placing additional stress and usage on their systems.
“During a time when we are all using our home systems more frequently, small problems can lead to significant, unplanned repairs and expenses,” said Eric Palm, President, Homeowner Services. “We are proud to be working with Iberdrola Texas to provide affordable protection plans to homeowners, covering AC units and electronic devices. American Home Solutions aims to offer peace of mind that comes with top-of-the-line customer service.”
Through the agreement, affordable home service protection plans will be offered to Iberdrola Texas customers, such as the Cooling Repair and Maintenance Plan, and Surge Protection Plan.
American Water’s Homeowner Services prides itself on quality, exceptional customer service, program coverage, and a proven track record in providing peace of mind and protecting homeowners across the country. To learn more about American Home Solutions, visit getstarted.yourhomesolutions.com/american-home-solutions.
