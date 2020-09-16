20:30 | 16.09.2020

American Water’s Homeowner Services Division Launches New Partnership with Global Energy Provider

American Home Solutions, part of American Water’s Homeowner Services division, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Iberdrola Texas, a global renewable energy provider and producer of wind power. This partnership expands American Water’s Homeowner Services footprint in Texas, offering optional homeowner protection plans for individuals and families spending more time at home, placing additional stress and usage on their systems. “During a time when we are all using our home systems more frequently, small problems can lead to significant, unplanned repairs and expenses,” said Eric Palm, President, Homeowner Services. “We are proud to be working with Iberdrola Texas to provide affordable protection plans to homeowners, covering AC units and electronic devices. American Home Solutions aims to offer peace of mind that comes with top-of-the-line customer service.” Through the agreement, affordable home service protection plans will be offered to Iberdrola Texas customers, such as the Cooling Repair and Maintenance Plan, and Surge Protection Plan. American Water’s Homeowner Services prides itself on quality, exceptional customer service, program coverage, and a proven track record in providing peace of mind and protecting homeowners across the country. To learn more about American Home Solutions, visit getstarted.yourhomesolutions.com/american-home-solutions.

About American Home Solutions

Pivotal Home Solutions, LLC does business as American Home Solutions in select markets. Pivotal Home Solutions, LLC is part of American Water’s Homeowner Services division, protecting homeowners from top to bottom, inside and out, including water and sewer lines, plumbing and electrical systems, HVAC maintenance and installation, and appliance repairs. American Water’s Homeowner Services brands protect nearly 2 million customers contracts across the US, including partnerships with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and Orlando Utilities Commission, reaching 43 states and Washington, D.C. Pivotal Home Solutions, LLC has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. For more information about American Home Solutions, visit: getstarted.yourhomesolutions.com/american-home-solutions.

About Iberdrola Texas

Iberdrola Texas is part of the Iberdrola Group (IBERDROLA, S.A), one of the world’s largest electric integrated utility providers and a global leader in wind energy. The company produces and supplies energy to more than 100 million customers around the world. Iberdrola Texas is a leader in renewable energy that delivers 100% green electricity sourced exclusively from Texas wind farms. For more information, visit www.iberdrolatexas.com.

