22:31 | 23.04.2020
Ampco-Pittsburgh Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting webcast format at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of Ampco-Pittsburgh shareholders, employees, advisors, directors and others, Ampco-Pittsburgh will not hold an in-person meeting.
Ampco-Pittsburgh shareholders of record, as of March 10, 2020, are invited to the Corporation’s virtual shareholder meeting. Shareholders may participate, vote and review materials at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AP2020.
Shareholders are reminded that they must use their 16-digit control number, which was included with their proxy materials, to participate in the meeting or register as a guest to listen to the meeting.
Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.
