22:10 | 11.03.2020
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) reports sales from continuing operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of $97.0 million and $397.9 million, respectively, compared to $95.8 million and $419.4 million for the comparable prior year periods. For the quarter, sales benefitted from higher sales of mill rolls and heat exchange coils offset by lower sales of forged engineered products for the oil and gas industry. For the year, sales declined principally due to the lower demand of forged engineered products for the oil and gas industry, which more than offset stronger sales of mill rolls.
Income (loss) from continuing operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was income of $3.0 million and loss of $(10.9) million, respectively, compared to losses of $(40.1) million and $(44.9) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Unusual items affecting comparability are disclosed in the attached non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation schedule.
Excluding these unusual items, adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations (non-GAAP measure) was income of $1.9 million and $5.7 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to losses of $(2.9) million and $(1.7) million for the same periods of the prior year. The improvement is principally attributable to higher sales of mill rolls, improved manufacturing and operating efficiencies for the domestic forged operations, partially offset by the impact of lower forged engineered products sales to the oil and gas industry.
Other income (expense) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, improved compared to the prior year primarily as a result of foreign exchange gains this year versus losses last year, and higher pension income.
Net income (loss) attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was income of $3.1 million, or $0.24 per common share, and loss of $(21.0) million, or $(1.67) per common share, respectively. For the full year 2019, this includes a loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $(9.1) million or $(0.72) per common share.
Sales for the Air and Liquid Processing segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, increased 13% and 3%, respectively compared to prior year. Sales improved for the quarter driven primarily by higher sales of heat exchange coils, and for the full year by higher sales of heat exchange coils and air handling units. Operating results for the segment improved for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, given the $32.9 million asbestos-related charge recorded in Q4 2018. Additionally, operating income for the quarter and year benefitted from higher sales contribution but, for the full year, offset slightly by a weaker product mix.
McBrayer concluded, “With this phase of major restructuring behind us, we strongly believe we are on the right path for improved performance. We are resourcing for growth and diversification in the forged engineered products business while implementing actions which will further reduce our overall cost structure in 2020. We are focused on streamlining our manufacturing footprint while building on our commercial relationships to help our customers succeed.”
The Corporation has presented non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations because it is a key measure used by the Corporation’s management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate the Corporation’s operating performance and to develop operational goals for managing the business. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the operating results of the Corporation, enhancing the overall understanding of the Corporation’s past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information, in conjunction with the Corporation’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations related to the use of non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations rather than GAAP loss from continuing operations. Among other things, the Excess Costs of Avonmore, which are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure, necessarily reflect judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and the Corporation’s other operations and in anticipating how the Corporation will conduct business following the sale of Avonmore, which was completed on September 30, 2019.
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
$
97,019
$
95,822
$
397,904
$
419,432
Cost of products sold
(excl. depreciation and amortization)
75,925
83,340
326,157
351,839
Selling and administrative
13,464
14,939
53,643
58,068
Depreciation and amortization
4,556
4,971
18,967
21,379
Impairment charge
–
–
10,082
–
Charge for asbestos litigation
–
32,910
–
32,910
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
30
(260
)
(37
)
128
Total operating expenses
93,975
135,900
408,812
464,324
Income (loss) from continuing operations
3,044
(40,078
)
(10,908
)
(44,892
)
Other income (expense) – net
868
(2,067
)
2,541
1,085
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
3,912
(42,145
)
(8,367
)
(43,807
)
(392
)
615
(2,108
)
(268
)
Gain on sale of joint venture
–
500
–
500
3,520
(41,030
)
(10,475
)
(43,575
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(54
)
(18,679
)
(9,085
)
(23,901
)
Net income (loss)
3,466
(59,709
)
(19,560
)
(67,476
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
391
534
1,426
1,859
Net income (loss) attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh
$
3,075
$
(60,243
)
$
(20,986
)
$
(69,335
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh:
Basic
$
0.25
$
(3.33
)
$
(0.95
)
$
(3.65
)
Diluted
$
0.25
$
(3.33
)
$
(0.95
)
$
(3.65
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, per common share attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh:
Basic
$
(0.00
)
$
(1.49
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(1.92
)
Diluted
$
(0.00
)
$
(1.49
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(1.92
)
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh:
Basic
$
0.24
$
(4.82
)
$
(1.67
)
$
(5.57
)
Diluted
$
0.24
$
(4.82
)
$
(1.67
)
$
(5.57
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
12,646
12,495
12,590
12,448
Diluted
12,692
12,495
12,590
12,448
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)
$
3,044
$
(40,078
)
$
(10,908
)
$
(44,892
)
Impairment Charge (1)
–
–
10,082
–
Restructuring-Related Costs (2)
697
602
2,350
981
Excess Costs of Avonmore (3)
–
3,689
4,572
9,349
Bad Debt Expense (4)
–
–
1,366
–
Proceeds from Business Interruption Insurance Claim (5)
(1,803
)
–
(1,803
)
–
Asbestos-Related Charge (6)
–
32,910
–
32,910
Income (loss) from continuing operations, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
1,938
$
(2,877
)
$
5,659
$
(1,652
)
(1)
Represents an impairment charge recognized in the first quarter of 2019 to record certain assets of Avonmore to their estimated net realizable value less costs to sell in anticipation of their sale, which was completed in September 2019.
(2)
Represents professional fees associated with the Corporation’s overall restructuring plan and employee severance costs due to reductions in force.
(3)
Represents estimated net operating costs not expected to continue after the sale of certain assets of Avonmore, which was completed in September 2019. The estimated excess costs include judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and the Corporation’s other operations and in anticipating how it will conduct business following the sale of Avonmore.
(4)
Represents bad debt expense for a British cast roll customer who filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
(5)
Represents business interruption insurance proceeds received in 2019 for equipment outages that occurred in 2018.
(6)
Represents an asbestos-related charge taken in 2018 to extend the estimated costs of pending and future asbestos claims, net of additional insurance recoveries, from 2026 through 2052, the estimated final date by which we expect to have settled all asbestos-related claims.
