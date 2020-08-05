|
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) (the “Corporation”) reports net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, of $0.7 million, or $0.05 per share, and $4.8 million, or $0.38 per share, respectively. By comparison, the Corporation incurred a net loss of $(3.9) million, or $(0.31) per share, and $(19.0) million, or $(1.52) per share, for the same periods of the prior year which respectively included a $(0.27) and $(0.45) per share loss from discontinued operations.
Sales from continuing operations were $74.8 million and $165.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $102.5 million and $210.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The decrease is principally attributable to a lower volume of shipments for the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment due to customer deferrals in the flat-rolled steel and aluminum markets and reduced demand for other forged engineered products.
Commenting on the quarter’s results, Brett McBrayer, Ampco-Pittsburgh’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am proud of the way our team has responded to the pandemic while generating positive net income for Q2. We have taken extraordinary measures to maintain safe work environments and to protect our liquidity, including extended plant shutdowns and cost containment efforts in the quarter to mitigate reduced customer demand in our Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment. The restructuring of our portfolio, cost reduction measures and production efficiency improvements over the past two years have helped position us to achieve positive results and, to date, minimize the effects of the pandemic. Our Air and Liquid Processing segment also demonstrated its strength by delivering sales and income levels for the quarter about equal to the prior year, and sequentially better, with no plant downtime from the pandemic. Operating measures taken during the quarter to preserve liquidity enabled us to increase our cash position and to pay down borrowings under our revolving credit agreement significantly.”
The Corporation reported a modest loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $(0.1) million compared to $(0.7) million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, income from continuing operations was $4.3 million compared to a loss of $(12.6) million for the same period of the prior year. (Loss) income from continuing operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, includes net unabsorbed costs associated with the temporary idling of certain of our forged and cast roll manufacturing facilities due to the pandemic. Income from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, also includes subsequent proceeds from a 2018 business interruption claim (“Proceeds from Business Interruption Insurance Claim”). By comparison, loss from continuing operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, includes excess costs of the Corporation’s Avonmore, PA cast roll manufacturing facility (“Avonmore”) which was sold in September 2019 (“Excess Costs of Avonmore”), professional fees and employee severance costs associated with the Corporation’s overall restructuring plan (“Restructuring-Related Costs”), and bad debt expense for a cast roll customer who had filed for bankruptcy protection (“Bad Debt Expense”). Additionally, loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019, includes an impairment loss (“Impairment Charge”) associated with the write-down of certain assets of Avonmore in anticipation of its sale.
Excluding the Proceeds from Business Interruption Insurance Claim from the current year operating results and the Bad Debt Expense, the Excess Costs of Avonmore, the Restructuring-Related Costs, and the Impairment Charge from prior year operating results, as applicable, adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations, which is not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), was $(0.1) million and $3.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and $2.6 million and $3.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Although the current year periods benefited from improved roll pricing, the elimination of the Excess Costs of Avonmore and lower SG&A expense due to restructuring efforts, these factors could not completely offset the pandemic-driven impacts of the lower volume of shipments and net unfavorable absorption due to plant shutdowns in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment. A reconciliation of these GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation Schedule.”
Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2020, improved when compared to the same period of the prior year, which included dividend income of $1.4 million from one of the Corporation’s Chinese joint ventures in 2019. Partial recovery of foreign exchange rates and equity markets during the quarter, following pandemic-related market disruptions at the end of the first quarter, resulted in unrealized gains and contributed to the improvement period over period. On a year-to-date basis, the fluctuation in other income (expense) – net is due to higher unrealized losses on foreign exchange and unrealized losses on rabbi trust assets versus gains in the prior year along with the prior year benefiting from the $1.4 million of dividend income.
The income tax benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2020, includes a benefit of $3.5 million for the additional tax loss carryback provisions included in the CARES Act.
On a year-to-date basis, operating results for the current year, which includes the Proceeds from Business Interruption Insurance Claim, significantly improved against the prior year, which included the Impairment Charge, the Restructuring-Related Costs, the Bad Debt Expense, and the Excess Costs of Avonmore, which was divested in September 2019. Similarly, the effect of the lower volume of shipments and net unabsorbed costs associated with the temporary idling of certain of our forged and cast roll manufacturing facilities due to the pandemic was mitigated by improved product pricing, elimination of the Excess Costs of Avonmore and lower SG&A expense.
Participant Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-844-308-3408
Participant International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5408
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available one hour after the event concludes on the Corporation’s website under the Investors menu at www.ampcopgh.com.
The Corporation has presented non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations because it is a key measure used by the Corporation’s management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate the Corporation’s operating performance and to develop operational goals for managing the business. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the operating results of the Corporation, enhancing the overall understanding of the Corporation’s past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information, in conjunction with the Corporation’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations related to the use of non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations rather than GAAP (loss) income from continuing operations. Among other things, the Excess Costs of Avonmore, which are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure, necessarily reflect judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and the Corporation’s other operations and in anticipating how the Corporation will conduct business following the sale of Avonmore, which was completed on September 30, 2019.
Sales
74,778
102,519
165,841
210,013
Cost of products sold
(excl. depreciation and amortization)
59,983
84,536
130,143
174,757
Selling and administrative
10,199
13,929
22,029
27,814
Depreciation and amortization
4,653
4,650
9,352
9,909
Impairment charge
–
–
–
10,082
Loss on disposal of assets
29
57
52
63
Total operating expenses
74,864
103,172
161,576
222,625
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(86
)
(653
)
4,265
(12,612
)
Other income (expense) – net
1,451
1,076
(1,081
)
1,127
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,365
423
3,184
(11,485
)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(504
)
(644
)
2,279
(1,287
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
861
(221
)
5,463
(12,772
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
–
(3,391
)
–
(5,633
)
Net income (loss)
861
(3,612
)
5,463
(18,405
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
193
246
653
601
Net income (loss) attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh
668
(3,858
)
4,810
(19,006
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh common shareholders:
Basic
0.05
(0.04
)
0.38
(1.07
)
Diluted
0.05
(0.04
)
0.37
(1.07
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, per share attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh common shareholders:
Basic
–
(0.27
)
–
(0.45
)
Diluted
–
(0.27
)
–
(0.45
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh common shareholders:
Basic
0.05
(0.31
)
0.38
(1.52
)
Diluted
0.05
(0.31
)
0.37
(1.52
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
12,740
12,698
Diluted
13,382
12,959
Net Sales:
Forged and Cast Engineered Products
50,460
78,557
119,224
163,847
Air and Liquid Processing
24,318
23,962
46,617
46,166
Consolidated
74,778
102,519
165,841
210,013
(Loss) income from continuing operations:
(423
)
(170
)
4,133
(10,203
)
Air and Liquid Processing
2,846
2,948
5,430
5,091
Corporate costs
(2,509
)
(3,431
)
(5,298
)
(7,500
)
Consolidated
(86
)
(653
)
4,265
(12,612
)
As described under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, the Corporation presents non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations as a supplemental financial measure to GAAP financial measures. The following is a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to (loss) income from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively:
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)
(86
)
(653
)
4,265
(12,612
)
Impairment Charge (1)
–
–
–
10,082
Restructuring-Related Costs (2)
–
171
–
1,092
Excess Costs of Avonmore (3)
–
1,685
–
3,887
Bad Debt Expense (4)
–
1,366
–
1,366
Proceeds from Business Interruption Insurance Claim (5)
–
–
(769
)
–
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
(86
)
2,569
3,496
3,815
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
