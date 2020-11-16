|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:19 | 16.11.2020
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) (the “Corporation” or “Ampco-Pittsburgh”) reported net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and $5.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, respectively. By comparison, the Corporation incurred a net loss of $(5.1) million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, and $(24.1) million, or $(1.91) per diluted share, for the same periods of the prior year which respectively included losses of $(0.27) and $(0.72) per diluted share from discontinued operations.
Sales from continuing operations were $75.7 million and $241.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $90.9 million and $300.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The decrease is primarily attributable to a lower volume of shipments for the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment due to pandemic-related customer deferrals in the flat-rolled steel and aluminum markets and, to a lesser extent, reduced demand for other forged engineered products, primarily in the oil and gas market.
Remarking on the quarter’s results, Brett McBrayer, Ampco-Pittsburgh’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Ampco-Pittsburgh has continued to perform amidst the challenges presented by this pandemic. Despite significant plant downtime experienced in the quarter to manage through the contraction and handle scheduled maintenance activities, we extended our positive net earnings performance for a fourth consecutive quarter. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment delivered improved results for the quarter compared to prior year, while the Air and Liquid Processing segment remained a stable force with results equaling prior year. Our successful equity raise during Q3 strengthened our balance sheet considerably and with significant liquidity and operating leverage, we are well positioned to capitalize on recovery in our end markets.”
Operating cash flow generation year-to-date and the proceeds from the equity offering completed during the quarter have allowed the Corporation to reduce its total debt balance by 54% from $70.9 million at December 31, 2019, to $32.6 million at September 30, 2020.
The Corporation reported income from continuing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $0.2 million and $4.4 million, respectively, compared to losses of $(1.3) million and $(14.0) million, respectively, for the same periods of the prior year. Income from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes $0.8 million in subsequent proceeds from a 2018 business interruption claim (“Proceeds from Business Interruption Insurance Claim”). By comparison, loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes $4.6 million in excess costs of the Corporation’s Avonmore, PA cast roll manufacturing facility (“Avonmore”) which was sold in September 2019 (“Excess Costs of Avonmore”), $1.7 million in professional fees and employee severance costs associated with the Corporation’s overall restructuring plan (“Restructuring-Related Costs”), and $1.4 million in bad debt expense for a cast roll customer who had filed for bankruptcy protection (“Bad Debt Expense”). Additionally, loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes an impairment loss (“Impairment Charge”) of $10.1 million associated with the write-down of certain assets of Avonmore in anticipation of its sale.
Excluding the Proceeds from the Business Interruption Insurance Claim from the current year operating results and the Bad Debt Expense, the Excess Costs of Avonmore, the Restructuring-Related Costs, and the Impairment Charge from prior year operating results, as applicable, adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, which is not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), was $0.2 million and $3.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and $(0.1) million and $3.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. Adjusted income from continuing operations was approximately comparable to the prior year periods, despite decreases in sales of approximately 17% and 20%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, driven principally by the pandemic. Although the current year periods benefited from lower raw material costs, reduced SG&A expense and, for the year-to-date period, improved roll pricing, these factors were approximately offset by the pandemic-driven impacts of the lower shipment volumes and net unfavorable plant absorption from lower production levels in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment. A reconciliation of these GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation Schedule.”
Other income – net for the three months ended September 30, 2020, improved in comparison to the prior year primarily due to dividend income of $1.2 million from one of the Corporation’s Chinese joint ventures in the current period. On a year-to-date basis, however, lower interest expense and lower foreign exchange transaction losses in 2020 could not offset the impact of net gains recorded in 2019 from the curtailment of pension and postretirement plans and special termination benefit costs associated with the Avonmore cast roll plant exit.
The income tax benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes a benefit of $3.5 million for the additional tax loss carryback provisions included in the CARES Act.
Participant Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-844-308-3408
Participant International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5408
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available one hour after the event concludes on the Corporation’s website under the Investors menu at www.ampcopgh.com.
The Corporation has presented non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations because it is a key measure used by the Corporation’s management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate the Corporation’s operating performance and to develop operational goals for managing the business. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the operating results of the Corporation, enhancing the overall understanding of the Corporation’s past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information, in conjunction with the Corporation’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations related to the use of non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations rather than GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations. Among other things, the Excess Costs of Avonmore, which are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure, necessarily reflect judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and the Corporation’s other operations and in anticipating how the Corporation will conduct business following the sale of Avonmore, which was completed on September 30, 2019.
$
75,674
$
90,872
$
241,515
$
300,885
Cost of products sold
(excl. depreciation and amortization)
59,461
75,475
189,604
250,232
Selling and administrative
11,445
12,365
33,474
40,179
Depreciation and amortization
4,511
4,502
13,863
14,411
Impairment charge
–
–
–
10,082
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
79
(130
)
131
(67
)
Total operating expenses
75,496
92,212
237,072
314,837
Income (loss) from continuing operations
178
(1,340
)
4,443
(13,952
)
Other income (expense) – net
1,690
546
609
1,673
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,868
(794
)
5,052
(12,279
)
(630
)
(429
)
1,649
(1,716
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
1,238
(1,223
)
6,701
(13,995
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
–
(3,398
)
–
(9,031
)
Net income (loss)
1,238
(4,621
)
6,701
(23,026
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
270
434
923
1,035
Net income (loss) attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh
$
968
$
(5,055
)
$
5,778
$
(24,061
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.07
$
(0.13
)
$
0.45
$
(1.19
)
Diluted
$
0.07
$
(0.13
)
$
0.43
$
(1.19
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, per share attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh common shareholders:
Basic
$
–
$
(0.27
)
$
–
$
(0.72
)
Diluted
$
–
$
(0.27
)
$
–
$
(0.72
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh common shareholders
Basic
$
0.07
$
(0.40
)
$
0.45
$
(1.91
)
0.07
$
(0.40
)
$
0.43
$
(1.91
)
Basic
13,343
12,640
12,915
12,572
14,454
12,640
13,585
12,572
$
54,499
$
67,452
$
173,723
$
231,299
Air and Liquid Processing
21,175
23,420
67,792
69,586
Consolidated
$
75,674
$
90,872
$
241,515
$
300,885
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations:
Forged and Cast Engineered Products
$
1,301
$
(437
)
$
5,434
$
(10,640
)
Air and Liquid Processing
2,261
2,280
7,691
7,371
Corporate costs
(3,384
)
(3,183
)
(8,682
)
(10,683
)
Consolidated
$
178
$
(1,340
)
$
4,443
$
(13,952
)
178
(1,340
)
4,443
(13,952
)
Impairment Charge (1)
–
–
–
10,082
Restructuring-Related Costs (2)
–
561
–
1,653
Excess Costs of Avonmore (3)
–
685
–
4,572
Bad Debt Expense (4)
–
–
–
1,366
Proceeds from Business Interruption Insurance Claim (5)
–
–
(769
)
–
Income (loss) from continuing operations, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
178
(94
)
3,674
3,721
(1)
Represents an impairment charge to record the Avonmore plant to its estimated net realizable value less costs to sell in anticipation of its sale, which was completed in 2019.
(2)
Represents professional fees associated with the Corporation’s overall restructuring plan and employee severance costs due to reductions in force.
(3)
Represents estimated net operating costs not expected to continue after the sale of the Avonmore plant, which was completed in 2019. The estimated temporary excess costs include judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and the Corporation’s other operations and in anticipating how it will conduct business following the sale of the Avonmore plant.
(4)
Represents bad debt expense for a cast roll customer who filed for bankruptcy during the second quarter of 2019.
(5)
Represents business interruption insurance proceeds received for equipment outages that occurred in 2018.
