Amplify Awarded Grant for Math Curriculum Designed to Benefit Diverse Students

Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today announced that Amplify has been awarded a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s “Balance the Equation: A Grand Challenge for Algebra 1” (The Grand Challenge) grant program. The program selected education partners who have designed solutions to make Algebra 1 more accessible, relevant, and collaborative for Black, Latino, English language learners, and students experiencing poverty. To help students gain a deeper conceptual understanding of data and statistics, Amplify, in partnership with the English Learners Success Forum, is developing a solution that leverages a visual approach to learning mathematics, making advanced concepts more accessible to a broader population of students, especially students learning English. Building on both algebraic and geometric concepts from earlier grades, the materials enable students to better apply statistics to their everyday lives. For nearly two decades, The Grand Challenge has focused on addressing key global health and development problems by seeking out and engaging the world’s brightest minds through an open and transparent process focused on the best ideas most likely to make an impact. “Balance the Equation: A Grand Challenge for Algebra“ is the foundation’s first education-focused challenge, centered on the importance of providing all students with high-quality, equitable Algebra 1 education. “We are grateful to the foundation for the opportunity to be a partner in their effort to transform and rethink the traditional math classroom to better support students who have been historically marginalized in math,” said Zach Wissner-Gross, vice president of math education at Amplify. “Amplify Math seeks to improve statistical literacy and conceptual understanding in our country, and we are honored to be awarded the opportunity to build atop the statistics units of our already strong math curriculum.” Amplify is one of 15 grantees receiving a Phase 1 grant of $100,000. Later this summer, 8–10 grantees will receive up to $1M from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to design solutions to make Algebra 1 a gateway, rather than a gatekeeper, to future success. For students who do not complete Algebra 1, their chances of graduating from high school are one in five. Black and Latino students, English language learners, and students experiencing poverty are particularly affected, putting these students at a disadvantage in pursuing high-paying, in-demand careers.

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our captivating core and supplemental programs in ELA, math, and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products turn data into practical instructional support to help all students build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs provide teachers with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves more than seven million students in all 50 states.

