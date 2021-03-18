|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:53 | 18.03.2021
Amplify Awarded Grant for Math Curriculum Designed to Benefit Diverse Students
Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today announced that Amplify has been awarded a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s “Balance the Equation: A Grand Challenge for Algebra 1” (The Grand Challenge) grant program. The program selected education partners who have designed solutions to make Algebra 1 more accessible, relevant, and collaborative for Black, Latino, English language learners, and students experiencing poverty.
To help students gain a deeper conceptual understanding of data and statistics, Amplify, in partnership with the English Learners Success Forum, is developing a solution that leverages a visual approach to learning mathematics, making advanced concepts more accessible to a broader population of students, especially students learning English. Building on both algebraic and geometric concepts from earlier grades, the materials enable students to better apply statistics to their everyday lives.
For nearly two decades, The Grand Challenge has focused on addressing key global health and development problems by seeking out and engaging the world’s brightest minds through an open and transparent process focused on the best ideas most likely to make an impact. “Balance the Equation: A Grand Challenge for Algebra“ is the foundation’s first education-focused challenge, centered on the importance of providing all students with high-quality, equitable Algebra 1 education.
“We are grateful to the foundation for the opportunity to be a partner in their effort to transform and rethink the traditional math classroom to better support students who have been historically marginalized in math,” said Zach Wissner-Gross, vice president of math education at Amplify. “Amplify Math seeks to improve statistical literacy and conceptual understanding in our country, and we are honored to be awarded the opportunity to build atop the statistics units of our already strong math curriculum.”
Amplify is one of 15 grantees receiving a Phase 1 grant of $100,000. Later this summer, 8–10 grantees will receive up to $1M from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to design solutions to make Algebra 1 a gateway, rather than a gatekeeper, to future success. For students who do not complete Algebra 1, their chances of graduating from high school are one in five. Black and Latino students, English language learners, and students experiencing poverty are particularly affected, putting these students at a disadvantage in pursuing high-paying, in-demand careers.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer