Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market research solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped an oil and gas company to expand their existing refineries, manage demand-supply gaps, and realize savings in operating costs by 24%.

Increasing dependency on foreign countries for raw materials, shortage of petroleum and crude oil, inadequate oil refining capacity, and lack of market-determined pricing strategies are some of the major challenges faced by companies in the oil and gas industry. Owing to such challenges, oil and gas companies will need to expand existing refineries and explore new reserves to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Also, keeping pace with industry developments and market changes is becoming inevitable for businesses.

The business challenge: The client is an oil and gas company in the United States. Owing to the shortage of petroleum and crude oil, they had to depend too much on imported crude oil. This increased demand-supply gap in the company. The client, therefore, wanted to thoroughly analyze the market landscape, analyze changes in prices of oil and petroleum goods in the US, and explore new reserves. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research solution.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach – market intelligence engagement, market scanning and monitoring, competitive intelligence, and demand management. The insights obtained from Infiniti's market research solution helped the client to identify foreign countries with the lowest import duties. Also, the client was able to understand the factors impacting the oil prices in the US and adapt to price fluctuations in the market. Besides, the client was able to efficiently manage the demand-supply gaps. The oil and gas industry client was also able to expand their existing refineries and better compete in the market. The client was able to achieve savings in operating costs by 24%, within one year.

Infiniti’s market research solution helped the client to:

Identify profitable markets for expansion Set up new refineries under the joint sector

Infiniti's market research solution offered predictive insights on:

Forecasting the product demand and managing the demand-supply gap Analyzing the price fluctuations, emerging regulations, and pricing strategies in the US oil and gas industry

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Analyzing the Market Landscape of the US Oil and Gas Industry Using Market Research Solution

