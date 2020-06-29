22:15 | 29.06.2020

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact | Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Global Rig Activity to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the drilling mud desander and desilter market and it is poised to grow by USD 21.06 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005505/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Derrick Corp., DFE, Double Life Corp., General Electric Co., GN Solids Control, Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Specialized Desanders Inc., and Triflo International Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing global rig activity has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, risks associated with drilling activities might hamper market growth.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/drilling-mud-desander-and-desilter-market-industry-analysisDrilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market is segmented as below: Application Onshore Offshore Geography North America MEA APAC Europe South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43924Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The drilling mud desander and desilter market report covers the following areas: Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market Size Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market Trends Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market Industry Analysis This study identifies advances in solids control equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the drilling mud desander and desilter market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformDrilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist drilling mud desander and desilter market growth during the next five years Estimation of the drilling mud desander and desilter market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the drilling mud desander and desilter market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drilling mud desander and desilter market, vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Derrick Corp. DFE Double Life Corp. General Electric Co. GN Solids Control Halliburton Co. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Schlumberger Ltd. Specialized Desanders Inc. Triflo International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005505/en/