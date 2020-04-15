|
16:30 | 15.04.2020
Analysis of COVID-19-Smart Grid Communications Market 2019-2023 | Use of Smart Energy Meters to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the smart grid communications market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.67 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Use of smart energy meters has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Solution
WAN
FAN
HAN
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31034Smart Grid Communications Market 2019-2023: Scope
Smart Grid Communications Market Size
Smart Grid Communications Market Trends
Smart Grid Communications Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies integration of renewable energy sources into smart grids as one of the prime reasons driving the smart grid communications market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart grid communications market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the smart grid communications market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smart grid communications market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart grid communications market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by solution
WAN – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
FAN – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
HAN – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by solution
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Integration of renewable energy sources into smart grids
Increasing number of smart grid projects
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
ABB
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Schneider Electric
Siemens
List of abbreviations
