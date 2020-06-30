2:00 | 01.07.2020

Analysis of the COVID-19 Impact: HVAC Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Advances in Temperature Sensors to Augment Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the HVAC sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.03 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005661/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Greystone Energy Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Senmatic AS, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Advances in temperature sensors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.HVAC Sensors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

HVAC Sensors Market is segmented as below: Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA Application Automotive Residential Commercial Industrial To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41249HVAC Sensors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The HVAC sensors market report covers the following areas: HVAC Sensors Market Size HVAC Sensors Market Trends HVAC Sensors Market Analysis This study identifies advent of smart HVAC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC sensors market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformHVAC Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC sensors market growth during the next five years Estimation of the HVAC sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the HVAC sensors market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC sensors market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application placement Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors ABB Ltd. Emerson Electric Co. Greystone Energy Systems Inc. Honeywell International Inc. Johnson Controls International Plc Schneider Electric SE Senmatic AS Sensirion AG Siemens AG TE Connectivity Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

