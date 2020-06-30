|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:30 | 01.07.2020
Analysis of the COVID-19 Impact: Waste Sorting Robots Market 2020-2024 | Use of Robots for Ensuring Safety in Process to Augment Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the waste sorting robots market and it is poised to grow by 2009 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
End-user
Plastic Industry
Metals and Minerals Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Wood Industry
Others
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Application
Polyethylene Products Sorting
Metallic Waste Sorting
Cans Sorting
Bricks Sorting
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43767Waste Sorting Robots Market 2020-2024: Scope
Waste Sorting Robots Market Size
Waste Sorting Robots Market Trends
Waste Sorting Robots Market Analysis
This study identifies increase in the adoption of industrial robots as one of the prime reasons driving the waste sorting robots market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist waste sorting robots market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the waste sorting robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the waste sorting robots market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste sorting robots market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application by volume
Polyethylene products sorting – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (Units)
Metallic waste sorting – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (Units)
Cans sorting – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (Units)
Bricks sorting – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (Units)
Market opportunity by Application by volume
Comparison by End-user by volume
Plastic industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Metals and minerals industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (Units)
Food and beverage industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (Units)
Wood industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (Units)
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (Units)
Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
AMP Robotics Corp.
Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery BV
Bulk Handling Systems
HOMAG Group AG
Machinex Industries Inc.
SADAKO TECHNOLOGIES SL
Tomra Systems ASA
Waste Robotics Inc.
ZenRobotics Oy
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer