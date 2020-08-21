|
11:30 | 21.08.2020
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19: Aquaponics Market 2020-2024 | Increase In Number Of Aquaponic Farms to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the aquaponics market and it is poised to grow by USD 334.24 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aquaponics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aponic Ltd., AquaCal AutoPilot Inc., Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC, Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd., ECF Farmsystems GmbH, Greenlife Aquaponics, Nelson and Pade Inc., Pentair Plc, and The Aquaponic Source Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increase in number of aquaponic farms will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Aquaponics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Aquaponics Market is segmented as below:
Technique
DWC
NFT
Media-filled Bed
Application
Fish
Plants
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Aquaponics Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The aquaponics market report covers the following areas:
Aquaponics Market Size
Aquaponics Market Trends
Aquaponics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing inclination toward controlled environment farming as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaponics market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Aquaponics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist aquaponics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the aquaponics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the aquaponics market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquaponics market, vendors
Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Fish
Plants
Market Segmentation by Technique
Market segments
Comparison by Technique
DWC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
NFT – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Media-filled bed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technique
Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aponic Ltd.
AquaCal AutoPilot Inc.
Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC
Aquaponic Lynx LLC
Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd.
ECF Farmsystems GmbH
Greenlife Aquaponics
Nelson and Pade Inc.
Pentair Plc
The Aquaponic Source Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
