ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:13 | 13.04.2020
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Calcined Petcoke Market 2019-2023 | Increased Production of Green Petcoke to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the calcined petcoke market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.85 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increased production of green petcoke has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Application
Aluminum
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North AmericaSouth America.
Calcined Petcoke Market 2019-2023: Scope
Calcined Petcoke Market Size
Calcined Petcoke Market Trends
Calcined Petcoke Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing per capita consumption of paints as one of the prime reasons driving the calcined petcoke market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist calcined petcoke market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the calcined petcoke market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the calcined petcoke market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calcined petcoke market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Aluminum – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Emergence of low-carbon aluminum
Increasing per capita consumption of paints
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Aluminium Bahrain (Alba)
AMINCO RESOURCES LLC.
Asbury Carbons
BP p.l.c.
Oxbow Corporation
Rain Industries Limited
List of abbreviations
