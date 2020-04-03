|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 04.04.2020
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Coal Tar Pitch Market Segmented by Application and Geographic Landscape 2019-2023 | Technavio
Coal tar pitch market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The coal tar pitch market is poised to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Coal Tar Pitch Market
JFE Holdings
Koppers
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL
Rain Carbon
The increasing use of coal tar pitch in roofing is driving the growth of the global coal tar pitch market. Other growth drivers include increasing use of aluminium access various industries and diverse use of activated carbon.
The coal tar pitch market research report gives an overview of coal tar pitch industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the application and geographic landscape.
Graphite electrodes
Others
APAC
EMEA
The regional distribution of coal tar pitch market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.
The coal tar pitch market research report sheds light on foremost regions: China, Russia, the US, and Japan.
What will be the size of the coal tar pitch industry in 2023?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the coal tar pitch industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the coal tar pitch market?
Coal tar pitch market research report presents critical information and factual data about coal tar pitch industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in coal tar pitch market study.
The product range of the coal tar pitch industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in coal tar pitch market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.
Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
Assess the financial performance of competitors.
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Aluminum smelters – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Graphite electrodes – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries
Use of coal tar pitch in roofing
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Himadri Speciality Chemical
JFE Holdings
Koppers
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL
Rain Carbon
List of abbreviations
