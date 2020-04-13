|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 13.04.2020
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Groundfish Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Sustainable Fishing Practices to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the groundfish market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.95 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Rise in sustainable fishing practices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Product
Alaska Pollock
Blue Whiting
Atlantic Cod
Hake
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31143Groundfish Market 2019-2023: Scope
Groundfish Market Size
Groundfish Market Trends
Groundfish Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth of the online market as one of the prime reasons driving the groundfish market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist groundfish market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the groundfish market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the groundfish market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of groundfish market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by product
Alaska pollock – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Blue whiting – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Atlantic cod – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Hake – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by product
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Growth of online market
Increasing prominence of private label brands
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
AS Møre Codfish Company
Bluenose Seafood
High Liner Foods
Mowi ASA
Trident Seafoods Corporation
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer