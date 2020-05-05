ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
10:30 | 05.05.2020
Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovations and New Designs to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the induction hobs market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Smeg Spa, Sub-Zero Group Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Product innovations and new designs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Product innovations and new designs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Induction Hobs Market is segmented as below:

Product

Built-in Induction Hobs

Free-standing Hobs

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geographic Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our induction hobs market report covers the following areas:

Induction Hobs Market Size

Induction Hobs Market Trends

Induction Hobs Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advent of voice-controlled kitchen assistants as one of the prime reasons driving the induction hobs market growth during the next few years.
Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the induction hobs market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Smeg Spa, Sub-Zero Group Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the induction hobs market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist induction hobs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the induction hobs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the induction hobs market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of induction hobs market vendors
Table Of Contents:Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Built-in – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Free standing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – Supply led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver – Inflation

Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics, Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Smeg Spa

Sub-Zero Group Inc.

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005096/en/

