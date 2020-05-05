|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
10:30 | 05.05.2020
Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovations and New Designs to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the induction hobs market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Product innovations and new designs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Product
Built-in Induction Hobs
Free-standing Hobs
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Geographic Landscape
Europe
North America
APAC
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40466Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024: Scope
Induction Hobs Market Size
Induction Hobs Market Trends
Induction Hobs Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the advent of voice-controlled kitchen assistants as one of the prime reasons driving the induction hobs market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist induction hobs market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the induction hobs market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the induction hobs market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of induction hobs market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product placement
Built-in – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Free standing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Distribution channel placement
Offline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
AB Electrolux
Koninklijke Philips NV
LG Electronics, Inc.
Panasonic Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Smeg Spa
Sub-Zero Group Inc.
TTK Prestige Ltd.
Whirlpool Corp.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
