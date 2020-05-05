10:30 | 05.05.2020

Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovations and New Designs to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the induction hobs market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005096/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Smeg Spa, Sub-Zero Group Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Product innovations and new designs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Product innovations and new designs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Induction Hobs Market is segmented as below: Product Built-in Induction Hobs Free-standing Hobs Distribution Channel Offline Online Geographic Landscape Europe North America APAC South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40466Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our induction hobs market report covers the following areas: Induction Hobs Market Size Induction Hobs Market Trends Induction Hobs Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the advent of voice-controlled kitchen assistants as one of the prime reasons driving the induction hobs market growth during the next few years.

Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the induction hobs market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Smeg Spa, Sub-Zero Group Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the induction hobs market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist induction hobs market growth during the next five years Estimation of the induction hobs market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the induction hobs market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of induction hobs market vendors

Table Of Contents:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product placement Built-in – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Free standing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments Comparison by Distribution channel placement Offline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Online – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors AB Electrolux Koninklijke Philips NV LG Electronics, Inc. Panasonic Corp. Robert Bosch GmbH Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Smeg Spa Sub-Zero Group Inc. TTK Prestige Ltd. Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

