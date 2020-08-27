8:00 | 27.08.2020

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 – LED Lighting Market in Brazil 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Cree Inc. | Technavio

The LED lighting market in Brazil is expected to grow by USD 3.16 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005576/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LED Lighting Market in Brazil 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic – Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactsRead the 127-page report with TOC on “LED Lighting Market in Brazil Analysis Report by Application (General LED lighting, Automotive LED lighting, and LED backlighting) and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.https://www.technavio.com/report/report/led-lighting-market-in-brazil-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. In addition, the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable lighting is anticipated to boost the growth of the LED lighting market in Brazil. The manufacturing cost of LED lights has steadily decreased over the past decade due to the declining average selling price of chips and other components. This is reducing the initial installation cost of LED fixtures and lamps, which is providing significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. Besides, the growing support from the government on the use of LEDs has encouraged LED manufacturers to increase their production capacities. These factors are fueling the growth of the LED lighting market in Brazil.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingMajor Five LED Lighting Companies in Brazil:ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Motion, and Corporate and Other. The company offers high-quality designer LED lamps of different modules and orientations under the brands, Busch-iceLight and Busch-MasterLight.

Cree Inc.

Cree Inc. operates its business through segments such as Wolfspeed and LED Product. The company offers a wide range of LED lights, such as XLAMP LEDs, J Series LEDs, high-brightness LEDs, and others.

Dialight Plc

Dialight Plc operates its business through segments such as Lighting and Signals & Components. The company offers a wide range of LED products and solutions, including LED High Bay Fixtures, LED Area Lights, LED Linear Fixtures, LED Floodlights, and others.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc operates its business through segments such as Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers a large portfolio of innovative and reliable Crouse-Hinds series of LED products for non-hazardous industrial applications.

Havells India Ltd.

Havells India Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Switchgears, Cables, Lighting and Fixtures, Electrical Consumer Durables, and Lloyd Consumer. The company offers a wide range of LED lighting products under the brands Astral, Atria, Joy, Kite, Matrix, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformLED Lighting Market in Brazil Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

General LED lighting Automotive LED lighting LED backlighting

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.Request a free sample reportRelated Reports on Industrials Include:Global Smart Lighting Market – Global smart lighting market by application (commercial, public infrastructure, residential, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global General Lighting Market – Global general lighting market by product (LED lighting and traditional lighting), application (residential, commercial, outdoor, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005576/en/