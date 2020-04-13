|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:23 | 13.04.2020
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Swellable Packers Market 2019-2023 | Increased Oil & Gas Drilling to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the swellable packers market and it is poised to grow by USD 515.97 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increased oil & gas drilling has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
Middle East and Africa
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31016Swellable Packers Market 2019-2023: Scope
Swellable Packers Market Size
Swellable Packers Market Trends
Swellable Packers Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advances in swellable packer technology as one of the prime reasons driving the swellable packers market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist swellable packers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the swellable packers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the swellable packers market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of swellable packers market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Advances in swellable packer technology
Qatar’s exit from OPEC
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Halliburton
Schlumberger Limited
TAM International, Inc
Tendeka
The Weir Group PLC
Weatherford
List of abbreviations
